Martha Raddatz, ABC News chief global affairs correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor, to accept National Press Club's highest honor

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha Raddatz, ABC News' chief global affairs correspondent and "This Week" co-anchor, will accept the National Press Club's Fourth Estate Award during a gala in her honor on Nov. 12 in Washington, D.C. Over her decades-long career, Raddatz has covered national security, foreign policy, and politics from the State Department, the White House, and conflict zones around the world.

The Fourth Estate Award recognizes journalists who have made significant contributions to the field and is the National Press Club's most esteemed prize. At a time when press freedom is under pressure around the world, the National Press Club's Fourth Estate Award is not just a recognition of excellence, but a reminder of the essential role journalism plays in sustaining informed, democratic societies.

"The greatest privilege of my career is the trust people place in me when they share their stories – trust that doesn't end when the cameras turn off as I stay with them long after the news cycle fades," Raddatz said. "I am deeply honored to receive this award and humbled by what it represents, as it is a powerful reminder of all stories we have reported and the people we have touched."

Raddatz has reported extensively on global conflicts, beginning with the war in Bosnia and continuing through Iraq and Afghanistan, where she embedded with U.S. forces on dozens of missions. She has delivered exclusive reporting on major international developments, including details of the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, U.S. military operations against ISIS, and ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

"Martha's work reflects the very best of our profession: rigorous reporting, clarity under pressure, and an unwavering commitment to informing the public on matters of global consequence," said Mark Schoeff Jr., the National Press Club's 119th president. "Her reporting demonstrates not only exceptional skill, but also a deep sense of responsibility to the public. That combination embodies the spirit of the Fourth Estate Award, the Club's highest honor."

Raddatz has consistently gone where the story is, often at great personal risk. Her reporting has taken her inside military operations, onto naval vessels in active conflict zones, and face-to-face with world leaders and decision-makers shaping the global order.

In addition to her field reporting, Raddatz has played a prominent role in political coverage. She moderated the 2012 vice presidential debate and has co-moderated multiple presidential primary and general election debates. She reported from the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021, attack and has conducted high-profile interviews with U.S. and international leaders, including multiple interviews with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Just as importantly, Martha's work reflects the evolving demands of journalism in a rapidly changing media environment. At a time when misinformation spreads quickly and trust in institutions is under strain, her reporting stands out for its depth, accuracy, and unwavering commitment to the public's right to know. Whether moderating presidential debates, reporting from authoritarian states, or interviewing leaders on all sides of a conflict, she brings accountability, context, and credibility to every assignment.

"Martha Raddatz represents the very best of journalism, fearless reporting, unwavering integrity, and a deep sense of humanity in every story she tells," said ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic. "There is no one more deserving of this recognition. Martha's work has informed, inspired, and challenged all of us, and her example continues to set the standard for journalists everywhere."

Before joining ABC News, Raddatz served as Pentagon correspondent for NPR and as chief correspondent for ABC's Boston affiliate, WCVB-TV. Her work has been recognized with numerous honors, including Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, the Walter Cronkite Award for excellence in political journalism, and the Fred Friendly First Amendment Award. She is also the author of "The Long Road Home," a New York Times bestseller that was adapted into a National Geographic miniseries, and "The Hero Next Door," which publishes in 2026.

The Fourth Estate is the top honor bestowed on a journalist by the National Press Club Board of Governors. Previous winners include: Christiane Amanpour, Dean Baquet, Marty Baron, Wolf Blitzer, Tom Brokaw, Walter Cronkite, Lester Holt, Gwen Ifill, Andrea Mitchell, Clarissa Ward, Kristen Welker, and Susan Zirinsky.

"From reporting in Ukraine at the onset of Russia's invasion to anchoring from Israel in the wake of the October 7 attacks, Martha's work underscores the enduring value of on-the-ground journalism in an era increasingly shaped by distance, speed, and misinformation," Schoeff said. "Just as importantly, she helps connect global events to the public in meaningful ways, ensuring that complex international developments are not distant headlines, but stories that inform and engage."

This year's Fourth Estate Gala will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. ET followed by dinner and the awards program starting at 7 p.m. at the National Press Club. Tickets for the gala are $200 for National Press Club members, and $350 for members of the public. Tickets can be purchased here.

The gala is a fundraiser for the Club's nonprofit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute. The Institute equips journalists with the skills and tools they need to navigate a rapidly changing landscape — whether that's adapting to new technologies, strengthening ethical decision-making, or reporting in increasingly complex and sometimes hostile environments. But that work is in service of something larger: ensuring that journalists can continue to do their jobs freely, safely, and effectively.

Recipients of the Club's John Aubuchon Press Freedom Awards and Neil and Susan Sheehan Award for Investigative Journalism will also be recognized during the gala. Honorees for the Aubuchon and Sheehan awards will be announced at a later date.

Sponsor the gala: Please view our table and sponsor packages here. Email Beth Francesco, executive director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, at [email protected] to book your sponsorship.

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes press freedom and First Amendment values by equipping journalists in Washington, D.C., and nationwide with the skills, knowledge, standards, resources, and networks to empower and inform the public. As the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

Contact: Beth Francesco, Executive Director of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club