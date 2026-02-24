Martin Guitar Announces the Martin Artist Showcase Class of 2026

NAZARETH, Pa., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Guitar is proud to introduce the Martin Artist Showcase Class of 2026, a dynamic and diverse group of musicians shaping what's next in music.

Launched in 2024, the Martin Artist Showcase was created to celebrate, support, and amplify breakthrough artists who are redefining genres, telling unforgettable stories, and inspiring the next generation of songwriters and performers.

Following the success of previous classes, the 2026 lineup features ten extraordinary artists spanning country, folk, Americana, indie, rock, and beyond. Each brings a unique voice and perspective to the industry, and Martin is honored to provide them with a platform—and the instruments—to continue sharing their music with the world.

Meet the Martin Artist Showcase Class of 2026

Annahstasia

Singer-songwriter and visual artist Annahstasia crafts soulful, poetic folk music that explores love in all its forms. Guided by a resonant voice and a devotion to emotional truth, her work moves between intimacy and expansiveness, blending lived-in storytelling with instinctual performances. Her debut album Tether and EP Surface Tension reflect an artist shaped by patience and resilience, offering songs that embrace vulnerability and the quiet power of reflection.

Maggie Antone

With a voice as compelling as her songwriting, Maggie Antone radiates undeniable energy. Her debut album Rhinestoned, released via Thirty Tigers and her own label Love Big, earned widespread acclaim, while recent single "The Devil's Not In Hell" showcases her fiery country-Americana style. Having shared stages with Brent Cobb, Marty Stuart, and The Red Clay Strays, Antone continues to captivate festival crowds with a blend of spunk, sass, and sweetness.

William Beckmann

Texas native William Beckmann brings timeless swagger to modern country music. His major label debut Whiskey Lies & Alibis blends retro influences with contemporary appeal, drawing inspiration from classic country, rock, pop, and mariachi traditions rooted in his bilingual upbringing. Known for his deep baritone and organic sound, Beckmann has built a loyal following through extensive touring and storytelling-driven songwriting.

Rose Betts

London-born, LA-based singer-songwriter Rose Betts creates cinematic indie-pop infused with Celtic influences. After contributing music to Zack Snyder's Director's Cut of Justice League and Rebel Moon, Betts has amassed millions of streams and over one million monthly Spotify listeners. Her debut album White Orchids helped solidify her presence across music and television, while recent releases continue to expand her global audience.

Kaitlin Butts

Tulsa-born artist Kaitlin Butts continues to reach new heights with her fearless approach to country music. Her acclaimed album Roadrunner! earned best-of-year recognition, while viral anthem "You Ain't Gotta Die (To Be Dead To Me)" has amassed millions of streams worldwide. Following appearances at Lollapalooza and tours with Lainey Wilson and Dierks Bentley, Butts is launching her next chapter with the Yeehaw Sessions EP.

Debbii Dawson

First-generation American artist Debbii Dawson blends modern pop with timeless influences, crafting a playful and imaginative musical world. Raised in a touring family of performers, Dawson's artistry draws from a deeply rooted musical legacy passed down through generations. Following her EPs Learning and How To Be Human, she continues to push boundaries with genre-defying songwriting and a distinct creative voice.

Lily Fitts

Boston-born singer-songwriter Lily Fitts is emerging as a compelling new voice defined by emotional clarity and lyrical precision. Her debut album Getting By has garnered nearly 15 million streams, pairing cinematic storytelling with contemporary sensibility. After a sold-out headline tour and festival appearances at Levitate and BST Hyde Park, Fitts is currently recording her sophomore album.

Darren Kiely

Hailing from County Cork, Ireland, Darren Kiely's folk-infused sound draws from traditional Irish roots and modern influences. A multi-instrumentalist who began performing at a young age, Kiely's emotive songwriting has earned him national honors and a growing international audience. His EPs Lost and From The Dark explore themes of self-discovery and growth, highlighted by charting singles in Ireland.

MJ Lenderman

Indie rock standout MJ Lenderman has quickly captured audiences with his wry storytelling and expressive guitar work. His breakthrough album Boat Songs earned widespread acclaim, while 2024's Manning Fireworks further showcased his balance of humor and vulnerability. Backed by his band The Wind, Lenderman continues to build momentum as one of indie rock's most distinctive voices.

Noah Rinker

California-born songwriter Noah Rinker channels place and perspective into raw, introspective music. Inspired by the mountains where he grew up, Rinker's songs transform personal experience into moments of honest connection. Tracks like "Save My Soul" and "Wherever I Go" highlight his stripped-down storytelling style as he continues to connect with a rapidly growing audience.

A Legacy of Sound

The Martin Artist Showcase is more than just a recognition—it's a lifelong connection. These artists join an esteemed family of musicians who have left their mark on music history, and we can't wait to see where their journeys take them.

We also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Class of 2025 for an incredible year of music and inspiration. Their journey with Martin is far from over, and we look forward to celebrating their continued success.

The next generation is here—and trust us, the future sounds good.

Visit martinguitar.com for more on the Martin Artist Showcase.

