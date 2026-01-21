Molly Tuttle Partners with Martin Guitar to Launch Two New Signature Models at NAMM 2026

Drawing from her beloved 1943 D-18, the new D-18 Molly Tuttle & D-X2E Molly Tuttle embody the GRAMMY® winner's sound & style.

NAZARETH, Pa., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® proudly announces two new signature instruments created in collaboration with GRAMMY®-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle: the D-18 Molly Tuttle and D-X2E Molly Tuttle. Unveiled at The 2026 NAMM Show, the models follow Martin's recently refreshed Road Series and the launches of the Super D-18, Super HD-28, Martin O'ahu® K-42 Hibiscus, and Custom Shop M Paisley Ember Burst.

For Molly, the partnership reflects a lifelong connection to Martin guitars. "I've always dreamed of playing Martin guitars ever since I started playing the guitar," she says. "To see my name on this Martin guitar and to have had a hand in designing it, it was just a huge moment for me."

D-18 Molly Tuttle

Inspired by Molly's treasured 1943 D-18, the D-18 Molly Tuttle features a 1 11/16" nut width, rear-shifted scalloped bracing, a 1940s neck profile, and her signature moon phase fingerboard inlays. "I just love how D-18s sound," she says. "It has that classic D-18 sound… it's wonderful to use in the studio because the notes are so clear."

A vintage sunburst top, silver Martin script logo, and oval tuner buttons complete the personalized aesthetic.

D-X2E Molly Tuttle

The D-X2E Molly Tuttle brings Molly's preferred feel to the X Series and becomes the first X model to feature a 1940s-style neck shape and 1 11/16" nut width. "It's this beautiful kind of V-shaped neck that I find extremely comfortable to play," she notes. With a sunburst solid spruce top, durable figured mahogany HPL, moon-phase markers, and Martin E1 electronics, it's designed for players seeking tone, reliability, and accessibility. "You could pick this up and go down and play a gig with it that very day."

A Collection with Personal Meaning

Molly's moon-phase inlays appear on both models and carry symbolic weight. "I feel like the moon represents creativity, inspiration, your subconscious," she says. "Sometimes when I realize it's a new moon, I think that's a good time to plant the seeds of new ideas."

She hopes the new guitars spark that same inspiration in others: "I hope you pick one up. I hope you love playing it. I hope they kind of unlock some new ideas in your playing."

Availability

The D-18 Molly Tuttle, D-X2E Molly Tuttle, and the Molly Tuttle Signature Strap—a black vegan leather strap embossed in silver foil with her moon-phase motif—will be available online and through authorized Martin dealers following their debut at The 2026 NAMM Show.

For more information, visit martinguitar.com.

