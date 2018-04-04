Martin Guitar Introduces Premium Banjo And Mandolin Strings At The 2018 Frankfurt Musikmesse

PREMIUM BANJO STRINGS



A good banjo string is a lightning rod for the very best of what's in your fingertips. Made from long-lasting, naturally corrosion-resistant Monel, Martin's new banjo strings maximize the driving, rich sound of your instrument without sacrificing brilliance and clarity. Vega Banjo strings are designed to honor one of the most respected names in banjo history for over two centuries. The new Monel banjo strings are available in Medium (10) gauge (V740).

Martin banjo strings offer:

Warm, natural tone

Strong mid-range response

Great playability

PREMIUM MANDOLIN STRINGS

Find the warmest, deepest sound in your mandolin with this articulate, balanced, long-lasting set of strings. Made to amplify the natural tone of your instrument, Martin mandolin strings are designed to sound resonant and broken-in from day one and to live in the sweet spot of brightness for as long as you keep them on your instrument. With an even response and naturally corrosion-resistant design, Martin's new mandolin strings are built so you can spend less time tuning and more time playing. The new Monel mandolin strings are available in Medium (11) gauge (M465).

Martin mandolin strings offer:

Rich, warm bass tone

Clear, brilliant treble

Easy playability

MAGNIFICO™ PREMIUM CLASSICAL STRINGS

Martin's premium classical strings are tonally superior to nylon, and the proprietary synthetic material emulates gut strings that have been around for centuries. Magnifico™ strings, developed exclusively with Aquila, offer precise intonation and exceptional tuning stability. Unlike Martin's standard classical strings, which have a ball-end, Magnifico™ classical strings are offered only with the traditional tie-end. The premium line debuted with two models: Hard Tension (M165) and Normal Tension (M265). All Nazareth-made nylon guitars and custom produced nylon guitars will be strung with Martin's Magnifico™ premium classical strings.

Magnifico™ classical strings offer:

Easy playing feel

Excellent tuning stability

Warm and clear tone

MARTIN PREMIUM UKULELE STRINGS

Martin is known for making exceptional ukuleles for over 100 years, and recently the company proudly unveiled a premium line of ukulele strings at Winter NAMM 2018. Developed exclusively with Aquila, the new strings provide precise intonation and clear, balanced tone with exceptional sustain and projection. Martin's premium ukulele string line was launched with three models to suit every ukulele enthusiast: Soprano (M605), Concert (M610), and Tenor (M625). All Nazareth-made ukuleles will be strung with Martin's premium ukulele strings.

Martin premium ukulele strings offer:

Precise intonation

Clear, balanced tone

Exceptional sustain and projection

For more information about Martin's new string products, please visit www.martinguitar.com/strings.

About Martin Guitars and Strings

C.F. Martin & Co.® has been inspiring musicians worldwide for 185 years with their superior guitar and string products. Martin guitars and strings remain the choice for musicians around the world for their unrivaled quality, craftsmanship, and tone. Martin guitars and strings can be seen and heard throughout the company's long history, across all genres of music, and in all segments of pop culture from concert and theater stages to television and movies.

With an unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices, Martin continually drives the acoustic guitar market forward, introducing innovative features that have become standards across the industry. These groundbreaking innovations include the introduction of X-bracing, the 14-fret guitar, and the "Dreadnought" size guitar. In strings, Martin has also led strings innovations, such as introducing the first high-tensile strength steel-string core wire, the first nickel acoustic strings (Martin Retro), and now their proprietary Titanium Core strings, which offer unmatched stability, tone, comfort, and longevity.

Connect with Martin Guitars and Martin Strings on Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and YouTube and via www.martinguitar.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martin-guitar-introduces-premium-banjo-and-mandolin-strings-at-the-2018-frankfurt-musikmesse-300624289.html

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.

Related Links

http://martinguitar.com

