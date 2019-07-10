Martin Guitar To Introduce New Guitars And Strings At 2019 Summer NAMM

Little Martin Series The Little Martin may be small in stature, but it's big on tone, quality, and versatility. New to the series, the LX1R and LX1RE feature solid Sitka spruce tops for warmth and projection, with back and sides in a rosewood pattern high-pressure laminate – a durable, sustainable alternative to wood. The LX1R and LX1RE showcase a laser-etched herringbone rosette, and they are the first LX models to include a pickguard. Each guitar comes with a soft gig bag for easy transport so you can take your music anywhere. The Little Martin is ideal for travel but also makes a great student guitar. All LX models are strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings. To see the entire Little Martin Series, visit Little Martin Series . List price $499 to $599.

Junior Series

The Junior Series is designed for players who want a slightly smaller, solid wood guitar with the same build characteristics as its full-sized counterpart, so they don't have to give up that fill-the-room Martin sound in exchange for comfort. The new Auditorium style 000Jr-10 and 000CJr-10E (the first Junior model with a cutaway) feature sapele back and sides, offering warm tones and a strong midrange response, with Sitka spruce tops for added warmth and projection. A soft back edge, along with a tapered neck, makes these guitars comfortable and easy to play. They come equipped with Fishman® Sonitone electronics and include a soft gig bag for easy transport so you can take your music anywhere. All Junior Series models are strung with Retro® light gauge strings. To see the entire Junior Series, visit Martin Junior Series. List price $699 to $799.

16 Series

D-16E and GPC-16E

The 16 Series D-16E and GPC-16E are crafted with satin-finished East Indian rosewood back and sides for resonant sound with deep bass and rich overtones. They include Sitka spruce gloss tops for balanced tone and projection and high-performance neck tapers for ease of playability up and down the fretboard. The D-16E and GPC-16E come equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics. They are strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,199.

00-16E and 000-16E

The 16 Series 00-16E and 000-16E are crafted with satin-finished granadillo back and sides, providing prominent bass response while maintaining bell-like overtones. They include Sitka spruce gloss tops for balanced tone and projection and high-performance neck tapers for ease of playability up and down the fretboard. The 00-16E and 000-16E come equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics. They are strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,199.

D-16E Burst and OMC-16E Burst

The 16 Series D-16E Burst and OMC-16E Burst models are crafted with satin-finished ovangkol back and sides for resonant sound with deep bass and rich overtones. Ovangkol can vary both in color and grain complexity for a unique look. These models include mahogany burst ovangkol gloss tops for balanced tone and projection and high-performance neck tapers for ease of playability up and down the fretboard. The D-16E Burst and OMC-16E Burst come equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics. They are strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,399.

Special and Limited Editions

000E Black Walnut Ambertone

This Auditorium model is crafted with black walnut back and sides for well-balanced tone that bridges the gap between rosewood and mahogany. A Sitka spruce gloss top, hand-finished with an ambertone burst, adds to the balanced tone and improves projection. The high-performance taper neck makes it easy to move up and down the fretboard. The fingerboard and bridge are made from FSC® Certified Richlite®. This model, which is limited to 125 instruments, comes equipped with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics and a soft-shell case for ease of travel. It is strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,399.

00L Fly Fishing

This sloped-shoulder art guitar is crafted with stunning gloss-finished goncalo alves back and sides, which provide a responsive bottom end and lively midrange. It includes a Sitka spruce gloss top for balanced tone and projection and a high-performance neck taper for ease of playability up and down the fretboard. The top is printed with custom fly fishing-themed artwork by William Matthews and includes custom pearl inlay on the fingerboard and headstock. This model, which is limited to 100 instruments, is left-hand friendly and can be fitted with optional electronics. It is strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $4,399.

D-16E Brexit

This 14-fret Dreadnought art guitar is crafted with satin-finished sycamore back and sides, which provide clear and transparent overtones with a punchy response. It includes a Sitka spruce gloss top for balanced tone and projection and a high-performance neck taper for ease of playability up and down the fretboard. The top is printed with playful, custom Brexit-themed artwork by Robert F. Goetzl. This model is fitted with Fishman® Matrix VT Enhance™ electronics and strung with Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 light gauge strings. List price $2,799.

American Chopper Custom

Martin collaborated with the hit TV show American Chopper and Paul Jr. Designs to build a three-wheeled vehicle and an automotive-inspired custom guitar that were featured in two television episodes broadcast in March 2019. Limited to only seven instruments, this 14-fret Dreadnought guitar features design elements such as aluminum riveted panels (a first for Martin) and custom inlay in wood and copper. It includes an Engelmann spruce top, which produces complex tones, paired with Guatemalan rosewood back and sides to add deep basses and crisp trebles. The model features European flamed maple binding, nickel open-gear tuners, skeletonized butterbean knobs, and a stainless-steel label. It is strung with Titanium Core strings. List price $39,999.

Strings

Authentic Acoustic Flexible Core

Martin Flexible Core strings get new packaging and officially join the Authentic Acoustic strings family. As with all of Martin's Authentic Acoustic products, Flexible Core strings are now crafted with our highest tensile-strength core wire, which has been tin-plated on all six strings for added corrosion resistance; because what you don't see matters! When coupled with our highest quality wrap wire, you get consistent true tone that you can count on song after song. With Flexible Core strings, you get total flexibility and total control. Available in 92/8 Phosphor Bronze and Silk & Phosphor. List price $6.99 to $9.99.

Authentic Acoustic Bass

Halfway between the kick drum and the mandolin lies full, thumping bass. We've got your rhythm section covered with Martin Authentic Acoustic SP® Bass strings. Now part of the Authentic Acoustic strings family, Authentic Acoustic Bass strings are now crafted with our highest tensile-strength core wire, which has been tin-plated on all four strings for added corrosion resistance; because what you don't see matters! Available in long-lasting 92/8 Phosphor Bronze. List price $19.99.

The Original M140

The string that started it all 50 years ago is now back by popular demand. Martin's original M140 light gauge strings, with 80/20 composition, are ideally suited for players who love deep, rich bass tones and clear, bright trebles. Providing brilliance and clarity, Martin M140s are perfect for daily use and all playing styles. List price $5.49.

