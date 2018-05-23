Martin Levkus of Yardi to Join Energy Panel at NAA Apartmentalize

Get Residents and Keep Them with Energy Efficient Engagement

Get exclusive insight into study results that explore renters' views of sustainability

Leverage apartment efficiency features for leasing and resident retention

Identify ways to engage residents in energy efficiency behaviors and technology upgrades

The panel will be moderated by Jenifer Paneral, senior vice president of operations at DayRise Residential, LLC. Speakers include Lexie Goldberg, senior associate of sustainability at Greystar; Mary Nitschke, director of ancillary services at Prometheus Real Estate Group; and Martin Levkus of Yardi Energy.

"There's a shift to create energy efficiency opportunities focused on what renters want. At Yardi, we want to help property managers and owners engage renters in sustainability efforts that boost resident satisfaction," said Levkus. "We'll discuss smart home technology that allows residents to automate temperature adjustments, lighting controls and other operations, providing both convenience and full visibility into the environmental and financial impact of their actions."

Apartmentalize, NAA's annual educational conference, takes place June 13-16 at the San Diego Convention Center and is the premier source for educating professionals of all job functions within the rental housing industry.

