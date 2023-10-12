MARTINDALE-AVVO RELEASES INAUGURAL 'BUSINESS OF YOUR PRACTICE' REPORT FOR ATTORNEYS

News provided by

Martindale-Avvo

12 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Survey-based report spotlights current legal business trends, attorney marketing best practices, and the future of legal AI

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Avvo, the leading online network of legal brands, is proud to present the inaugural edition of its Business of Your Practice report. After surveying approximately 745 active attorneys, Martindale-Avvo mapped the legal industry's current approach to marketing and trending technology, providing valuable insights into the profession's evolving dynamics as technology continues to reshape the way attorneys do business. 

Continue Reading

"We wanted to better understand the driving force behind key legal business decisions – what resources firm owners use, how they approach marketing, and how they view the future of tech in legal," said Dave Savoy, Head of Marketing at Martindale-Avvo. "After receiving a wealth of responses, we discovered both challenges and strategies for success in an ever-changing environment, including issues with work-life balance, the implementation of AI, and actions to make the most of their marketing efforts."

How This Report Helps Attorneys

Since 2020, the American economy and professional landscape has been in flux, yet attorneys still manage to navigate down seasons and technological innovations with aplomb. This report provides critical insights on what can sustain or grow a legal practice, how to overcome common business issues, and what's driving the legal services industry in 2023 and beyond, including:

  • The importance of reputation in marketing
  • Budgeting for marketing and future planning
  • Use of emerging technologies such as AI

Martindale-Avvo's research philosophy champions the belief that being tapped into peers' insights is valuable for any industry, so this detailed look into other attorneys' work lives is particularly beneficial. The survey included a variety of attorney demographics; the majority were partners (38%) and solo practitioners (35%) with varying years of legal practice experience – roughly 30% fell into the 6 to 15 years bracket. The top three areas of practice reported by respondents were business law, lawsuits and civil disputes, and personal injury, making the Business of Your Practice report relevant to a wide variety of attorneys who also operate the business side of their practice

Find the full Business of Your Practice report online at martindale-avvo.com.

About Martindale Avvo
Martindale-Avvo helps firms grow the business of their practice, connecting 25 million legal consumers each month with an attorney at their point of need. We provide online marketing, lead generation, and reputation management solutions to attorneys and firms across the country through our network of brands like Avvo, Martindale-Hubbell, Nolo, Ngage, and Captorra. Learn more at www.martindale-avvo.com

SOURCE Martindale-Avvo

