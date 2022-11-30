Martindale-Avvo unveils brand refresh, highlighting its value as a trusted marketing partner for attorneys

Spearheading these new efforts is Dave Savoy, who joined the Martindale-Avvo team as Head of Marketing earlier this year. Savoy was previously Vice President of Marketing at 1-800Accountant and Director of B2B media strategy at Blue 449, where he worked with such clients as T-Mobile and Audible by Amazon.

As the Head of Marketing, Savoy said he is excited to shift the way Martindale-Avvo goes to market. "Firms of all sizes can now connect with a dedicated legal marketing expert at Martindale-Avvo for a free evaluation of their firms' growth strategy," Savoy said.

As part of the brand refresh, the Martindale-Avvo website underwent a redesign.

"Attorneys visit Martindale-Avvo.com to stay up to date on the best practices of growing their business," Savoy said. "The new website — remade with a new color palette and user interface — empowers visitors to explore that content more efficiently."

Another key component of the brand refresh is a new Martindale-Avvo logo. The blending of the letter M into the letter A symbolizes the growth Martindale-Avvo has undergone in recent years, bringing a variety of brands and services under one roof. The two upward lines represent the brand's mission to become a trusted partner when helping law firms grow their online practice.

About Martindale-Avvo

Martindale-Avvo brings the leading players in the online legal space under one umbrella, including brands that have been trusted for generations: Martindale-Hubbell, Avvo and Nolo. We provide comprehensive legal-marketing solutions, including real-time lead generation, online legal profiles, live chat, website services and lead intake and management tools. Our network of resources, including Martindale.com , Avvo.com , Lawyers.com and Nolo.com , attract more than 25 million consumers per month – making us the largest online legal network.

SOURCE Martindale-Avvo