Martine Rothblatt to Keynote Speaker at eMerge Americas 2025

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eMerge Americas, the premier global technology conference + expo shaping the future of innovation, is thrilled to announce that Martine Rothblatt, PhD, JD, will return as a keynote speaker for eMerge Americas 2025 on March 27-28 in Miami, FL. Renowned for her pioneering work in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare, Rothblatt has continued to revolutionize the healthtech space since her first appearance at eMerge Americas in 2015, making her return a highly anticipated highlight 10 years later at the 2025 event.

As the founder of Sirius Satellite Radio and founder + CEO of United Therapeutics, Rothblatt has been at the forefront of medical advancements, particularly in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Her leadership has enabled the development of transformative therapies that have saved countless lives. Rothblatt's groundbreaking work in organ transplantation, specifically the use of genetically modified pig organs for human transplants, offers a potential solution to the global organ shortage crisis. Additionally, her company's innovation in the 3D printing of lungs promises to radically alter the future of organ replacement and regenerative medicine.

Her remarkable career has earned her numerous accolades, including being named one of Forbes' "100 Greatest Living Business Minds of the Past Century." Rothblatt has also been honored with prestigious awards such as the UCLA Medal—its highest honor—the American Academy of Achievement's Golden Plate Award, and the American Philosophical Society's Benjamin Franklin Medal for Distinguished Achievement in Science. Moreover, Rothblatt has built a biotech enterprise valued at over $15 billion, further solidifying her impact on the medical and business worlds.

"The impact of eMerge Americas in fostering collaboration across industries is unparalleled," said Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., MBA, J.D. "I'm eager to explore how the convergence of AI and biotechnology can solve some of humanity's biggest challenges and revolutionize healthcare for generations to come."

"We are incredibly honored to welcome Martine Rothblatt back to eMerge. Her visionary approach to healthtech and her relentless drive to push the limits of what is possible have had a profound impact on both the medical field and the future of humanity," said Melissa Medina, Co-Founder and CEO of eMerge Americas. "Her insights will inspire our attendees as we continue to explore the intersections of technology, healthcare, and innovation."

Nearly ten years ago, Rothblatt captivated eMerge attendees with her forward-thinking ideas on the convergence of technology and human life. At eMerge Americas 2025, she will take the stage once again to reflect on the transformative advancements in biotech, artificial intelligence, and digital healthcare over the last decade while offering a glimpse into the future of innovation in these fields.

eMerge Americas remains the leading technology conference driving collaboration between global leaders, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to shape the future of innovation. For more information about eMerge Americas and to stay updated on the latest announcements, visit emergeamericas.com.

About eMerge Americas

eMerge Americas is the premier global tech event held annually in Miami, shaping the future of tech and innovation. The eMerge signature event, launched in 2014, attracts over 20,000 attendees from 60 countries and over 4,300 unique participating organizations. In addition to the annual conference, eMerge organizes and hosts year-round executive summits, a startup accelerator program, startup pitch competitions, community events, masterclasses, and webinars, and publishes venture activity and investment insights reports. For the last decade, eMerge has served as a global catalyst for innovation and investment, working at the forefront of building the South Florida entrepreneurial and tech ecosystem.

