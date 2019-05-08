Martin's Announces Summer Sweepstakes featuring Big Green Egg

The three prize packs are as follows:

1 st Prize : One Large Big Green Egg® package consisting of one Large Big Green Egg, Nest™, mates, bag of organic lump charcoal, charcoal starters, grill gripper, ash tool, and Martin's Potato Roll and Bread Products (approximate retail value: $1,200 ).

: One Large Big Green Egg® package consisting of one Large Big Green Egg, Nest™, mates, bag of organic lump charcoal, charcoal starters, grill gripper, ash tool, and Potato Roll and Bread Products (approximate retail value: ). 2 nd Prize : One MiniMax Big Green Egg package consisting of one MiniMax Big Green Egg, bag of organic lump charcoal, charcoal starters, grill gripper, ash tool, and Martin's Potato Roll and Bread Products (approximate retail value: $599 ).

: One MiniMax Big Green Egg package consisting of one MiniMax Big Green Egg, bag of organic lump charcoal, charcoal starters, grill gripper, ash tool, and Potato Roll and Bread Products (approximate retail value: ). 3rd Prize: The Big Green Egg Cookbook and Martin's Potato Roll and Bread Products (approximate retail value: $50 ).

Participants interested in entering can visit www.MartinsSummerSweeps.com and fill out the entry form. Winners must be 18 years of age or older and live within the contiguous United States. For official sweepstakes rules, please visit: https://woobox.com/sdnyrq/rules.

"We are really excited to partner with Big Green Egg to help our customers get ready for the summer grilling and bun season," says Dennis Wenrick, VP of Sales and Marketing at Martin's. "What's better than a juicy hamburger on a Martin's Bun that's been grilled on a Big Green Egg?"

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com.

Big Green Egg Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of the premier outdoor cooking system unmatched for its versatility and culinary results. Starting with a single outdoor cooker known as a kamado over forty years ago, the EGG® has evolved into a highly modernized version of that ancient Asian device. Combining best-in-class innovation with engineered performance, and featuring industry-leading and patented features, state-of-the-art ceramic technology, a full line of related EGGcessories® and seven distinct sizes sold in over fifty countries, the Big Green Egg® is ideally suited for the casual backyard griller and culinary aficionado alike, and has become the top choice of leading chefs around the world. Often copied, never matched … there is only one, original Big Green Egg – The Ultimate Cooking Experience!® www.BigGreenEgg.com

