Martin's® Dinner Potato Roll Packaging Gets a New Look

This bright new look helps the dinner rolls stand out more on store shelves so customers can find them easily while shopping. Julie Martin, Martin's® Social Media Manager and granddaughter of the company's founders, Lloyd and Lois Martin, says, "Our dinner rolls have always been highly valued for the deliciousness that they add to any meal; however, the similar look and style of the packaging we use for our various products can sometimes make it difficult for customers to distinguish between our products. Thus, we felt it was time to give our famous dinner rolls a packaging 'highlight,' so to speak. This new design really helps our current customers choose the items they're looking for, and will also help to draw new customers to try our delicious potato rolls."

Like all Martin's® products, Martin's® Dinner Potato Rolls are made with high-quality ingredients that give the soft, pillowy texture and sweet buttery flavor the whole family loves! They are the perfect size to have with any dinner, or you can use them in recipes, such as "pull-apart sliders," that make a perfect go-to meal for potlucks and picnics.

Martin's® has a long tradition of care and expertise in baking. From 1955, when Lloyd and Lois Martin started baking in their one-car garage (which they converted to a small bakery), until the early 1980s, the Martin family baked a variety of potato rolls and bread, which they would sell to local farmers' markets. And, although the company has expanded considerably since then, with products being served in restaurants in approximately 40 countries around the world, Martin's® Dinner Potato Rolls continue to be a classic! A quality product at the center of any gathering!

To learn more about this product, please visit: https://potatorolls.com/products/dinner-potato-rolls/

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.potatorolls.com

