Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread Launches First-Ever Foodservice Campaign: Martin's Takeout Challenge

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Potato Rolls and Bread is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural foodservice campaign: Martin's Takeout Challenge. From January 11 to February 9, 2025, consumers are invited to explore participating restaurants and share their love for delicious takeout while competing for exciting prizes.

To participate, foodies simply need to visit one or more participating restaurants at least three times in total, enjoy a meal featuring a Martin's product, and upload their receipts at MartinsTakeoutChallenge.com. Each completed entry will earn participants a chance to win a weekly runner-up prize, while three or more completed entries will earn participants a chance to win the grand prize of $1,000 toward 2025/2026 football tickets.

"We're thrilled to launch Martin's Takeout Challenge as a way to connect with our community and support local restaurants," said Dennis Wenrick, VP of Sales and Marketing at Martin's. "This campaign not only highlights the versatility of our products but also encourages consumers to enjoy delicious meals and create lasting memories with friends and family."

Martin's Takeout Challenge is designed to promote local dining and showcase the delicious ways Martin's products can enhance favorite takeout meals. The campaign is timed in conjunction with the Big Game, one of the most popular days for ordering takeout throughout the year! Participants are encouraged to share their culinary experiences on social media using the hashtag #MartinsTakeoutChallenge.

Martin's is very excited to be partnering with the following 90 restaurants for the challenge:

For a full list of what each participating restaurant is featuring and for additional details on how to enter, visit martinstakeoutchallenge.com.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

