MARTIN'S® FAMOUS POTATO ROLLS CELEBRATES ANOTHER OUTSTANDING YEAR AS A PROUD SPONSOR OF THE FOOD NETWORK SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, maker of the iconic Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread, is thrilled to announce its continued proud sponsorship of the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One. This year's Festival celebrated its 25th Anniversary and once again proved why it remains one of the most celebrated culinary events in the country, bringing together world-class chefs, food lovers, and industry legends for an unforgettable weekend of flavors, fun, and philanthropy.

Martin's was honored to sponsor several premier events throughout the festival, including:

Mike's Amazing ® Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons ® hosted by culinary icons Rachael Ray and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham

Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons hosted by culinary icons Rachael Ray and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Chicken Coupe: Fried Chicken and Champagne presented by Capital One hosted by Kardea Brown and Esther Choi

Masters of Fire hosted by the legendary Tyler Florence

Coca-Cola presents Tournament of Champions LIVE hosted by Guy Fieri featuring a special performance by Rev Run

The fan-favorite Burger Bash® was once again a highlight of the Festival, as talented chefs from across the country crafted extraordinary burgers, from classic sliders to imaginative gourmet creations, many of which were served on Martin's Famous Potato Rolls.

Martin's is proud to extend its heartfelt congratulations to the winner of this year's Schweid & Sons The Very Best Burger Award, the most prestigious burger honor:

Chef Billy Kramer, NFA Burger

"Watching these incredible chefs, who choose Martin's Potato Rolls as the foundation for their masterpieces, push the boundaries of culinary creativity is something we never take for granted," said Wendy Cowan, Martin's marketing manager. "It is such an honor to meet the competing chefs and see the attendees enjoy some of the best burgers in the country! Events like Burger Bash® remind us why we are so passionate about what we do. Huge congratulations to Chef Billy Kramer on a well-deserved win!"

Martin's extends its deepest gratitude to every chef who chose Martin's Famous Potato Rolls for their delicious culinary creations throughout the Festival. Your talent, vision, and passion inspire all of us.

This year's Festival marked a truly special milestone, the 25th anniversary of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival®. Over 25 years, the Festival has raised over $45 million to support students enrolled in the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is proud to be part of an event that not only celebrates great food but also invests in the next generation of culinary professionals.

About Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.