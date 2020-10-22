Martin's Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread Gets a New Look

Just in time for Fall, the new design features bold colors and patterns that imitate bright autumn maple tree leaves. Its hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown are coordinated with an eye-catching maple leaf pattern. "When we do in-store samples, customers love the flavor and softness of our Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread. We designed the new package to reflect the flavor profile as well as to draw people's eyes to a food item we are confident they will love!" says Julie Martin, Martin's social media manager and granddaughter of the company's founders, Lloyd and Lois Martin.

Introduced in 2019, Martin's Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread blends the sweet, nostalgic flavors of fresh maple syrup and brown sugar into thick-cut Martin's Famous Potato Bread. It is the first item in Martin's current signature swirl bread product line to feature a sweeter flavor profile that does not include cinnamon, and, because it is a perfect flavor combination for French toast, the slices are thick-cut.



Martin's has a long tradition of care and expertise in baking. From 1955, when Lloyd and Lois Martin started baking in their one-car garage (which they converted to a small bakery), until the early 1980s, the Martin family baked a variety of baked goods and pastry items along with their potato rolls and bread, which they would sell to local farmers' markets. Today's full line of fresh signature swirl breads follow that tradition and are made with the finest quality ingredients, like high-protein wheat flour, real milk, butter, and pure cane sugar. Martin's Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread is the perfect union of Martin's sweet "pastry shoppe" roots and their best-selling potato roll products.

Joe Martin, VP of Production Operations, "Certified Baker," and grandson to founders Lloyd and Lois, says, "Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread is an employee favorite! It is absolutely perfect for French toast, but it is also soft, moist, and can be eaten right out of the bag! We are very excited about the new design and getting this product into the hands of more customers who will love it—not only for breakfast, but for snacking too!"



To learn more about this product, please visit: https://potatorolls.com/products/maple-brown-sugar-swirl-potato-bread.



Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, is an all-American family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, focused on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit www.potatorolls.com.

