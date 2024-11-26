Martin's® Potato Rolls and Bread Releases New History Video in Celebration of 70 Years

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of its 70th anniversary in 2025, Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is excited to announce the release of a brand-new video celebrating the history and legacy of Martin's Potato Rolls. Since 1955, Martin's has remained a family-owned business dedicated to baking high-quality potato rolls and breads that have become iconic in households and restaurants across the nation.

This commemorative video offers a behind-the-scenes look at the Martin family's journey, from a small bakery in central Pennsylvania to an industry leader that proudly continues to uphold its founding values of quality, integrity, and customer focus. The video shares personal insights and stories from the Martin family members.

"Our family has always been committed to providing products of the highest quality," says Julie Martin, social media manager and granddaughter to the founders of Martin's, Lloyd and Lois Martin. "This video is a tribute not only to our roots but to everyone who has been part of our story — from our loyal customers to our dedicated employees. We're thrilled to share this piece of our history as we look forward to our 70th year and beyond."

The video highlights the traditions and values that have driven Martin's success: their unwavering focus on high quality ingredients, their talented employees, and their commitment to the community. It also sheds light on the company's expansion and innovation over the years, including the growth of beloved products, partnerships with businesses, and their dedication to the best sales distribution and support.

Martin's invites customers, fans, and community members to watch the video and join the celebration of its 70-year legacy. The video is available on Martin's YouTube channel.

As the company approaches this remarkable milestone, both the Martin family and the entire team at Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread remain committed to continuing its legacy of excellence and family values for generations to come.

About Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

Martin's® continually searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States. Consumers can use Martin's "store locator" to find out which local stores carry Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread at: https://potatorolls.com/where-to-buy/

