MARTIN'S® POTATO ROLLS AND GOTHAM BURGER SOCIAL CLUB PRESENT SWEET SLIDER MONTH

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®, the iconic bakery renowned for its legendary Martin’s Potato Rolls and Bread, is thrilled to announce a limited-time collaboration with Gotham Burger Social Club to celebrate Sweet Slider Month, throughout the month of November, highlighting Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls.

Starting November 3, Gotham Burger Social Club, a beloved New York City institution, will be featuring four mouthwatering slider creations made on Martin's new Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls. These sliders will each be available exclusively for one week at a time, offering a fresh, weekly flavor experience.

Slider Menu Schedule:

Sunday, 11/3 to 11/9 – Pulled Pork Slider : Union Pig pulled pork with crunchy slaw and a mustard-based BBQ sauce on Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls.

– : Union Pig pulled pork with crunchy slaw and a mustard-based BBQ sauce on Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls. Sunday, 11/10 to 11/16 – Chopped Cheese Slider : Chopped beef, onions, and melty cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, and ketchup on Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls.

– : Chopped beef, onions, and melty cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard, and ketchup on Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls. Sunday, 11/17 to 11/23 – Brisket Slider : Union Pig smoked brisket topped with pickled red onions and BBQ sauce on Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls.

– : Union Pig smoked brisket topped with pickled red onions and BBQ sauce on Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls. Sunday, 11/24 to 11/30 – Roasted Turkey Slider: Juicy Union Pig turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce on Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls, served with gravy.

Gotham Burger Social Club, originally started by Mike Puma, who was on a mission to find the best burgers in New York City with his friends, has since grown into a renowned NYC pop-up and event brand. They now have a permanent location at 131 Essex Street, where they serve some of the city's most talked-about burgers. Since 2017, Martin's Potato Rolls have been a key ingredient in Gotham's signature burger offerings. This new collaboration brings an extra layer of flavor to their already stellar menu.

"It makes perfect sense to showcase Martin's new Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls with Gotham Burger Social Club," says Mike Puma, founder of Gotham Burger Social Club. "We've partnered on many events and fundraisers in the past, and now, we're excited to bring this sweeter twist to the menu just in time for the holidays!"

Martin's Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls are made with the same signature fluffy texture and high-quality ingredients that fans of Martin's Potato Rolls know and love, but with an extra touch of sweetness. Crafted with premium ingredients such as high-protein wheat flour, real butter, pure cane sugar, and non-GMO potatoes, these rolls add an irresistible sweetness that perfectly complements Gotham's bold slider creations.

"Our new Sweet Dinner Potato Rolls are everything you already love about Martin's products—soft, flavorful, and high-quality—just a little sweeter," says Julie Martin, social media manager and grand-daughter to the founders of Martin's. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Gotham Burger Social Club to bring this sweet addition to the menu and roll into the holidays together."

About Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.®

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

Martin's® continually searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States. Consumers can use Martin's "store locator" to find out which local stores carry Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread at: https://potatorolls.com/where-to-buy/

About Gotham Burger Social Club

Founded by Mike Puma, a burger enthusiast in New York City, Gotham Burger Social Club has become a destination for burger lovers, serving up some of the city's most inventive and mouthwatering burgers. From their humble beginnings hosting pop-ups and fundraisers to their permanent location on Essex Street, Gotham Burger Social Club has gained a dedicated following for its delicious creations, community involvement, and commitment to quality.

Visit Gotham Burger Social Club

Location: 131 Essex Street, New York, NY 10002

Website: www.gbsc.nyc

