Martin's Potato Rolls Brings Back Summer Fun Season

April 25 – May 17: "Gear up for Summer"

– May 17: "Gear up for Summer" 1 st place – Large Gas Grill

2 nd place – Vertical Porch Garden

3 rd place – Two Infinity Chairs

– June 7: "Get Movin'" 1 st place – Electric Scooter

2 nd place – Suitcase Set

3 rd Place – Picnic Basket

– June 29: "Hit the Water" 1 st place – Float Oasis

2 nd place – Pull-Behind Boat Tube

3 rd place – Burger Float

– July 14: "Let's Party" 1 st place – Cooler

2 nd place – Custom Cornhole Boards

3 rd place – Spikeball Set

– August 5: "Relax" 1 st place – Inflatable Hot Tub

2 nd place – Smart Speaker

3rd place – Portable Hammock

"Summer Fun Season was incredibly successful last year, so we knew that we wanted to keep bringing the fun this summer as well!" says Katie Henry, Senior Campaign Manager at Martin's. "Meals on Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread are the perfect complement to all the occasions of summer, whether you're prepping your patio for grilling, hitting the water with a packed lunch, or just trying to soak up that beautiful summer weather while enjoying your favorite barbecue sandwich! We hope our consumers will enjoy these chances to win fun prizes, and will make some amazing summer memories this year!"

To learn more about the prizes, enter for the chance to win, and grab delicious summer recipes, visit: https://www.MartinsSummerFun.com.

The Sweepstakes are open to all legal residents of the contiguous United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, subject to the Official Rules. Full prize details, conditions, and sweepstakes rules are available at: https://potatorolls.com/sweepstakes-rules/ .

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

