Martin's Potato Rolls Now Available in Cincinnati

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread has expanded into the Cincinnati, Ohio, retail market.

Martin's Famous Sandwich Potato Rolls are the number one branded potato roll in America!
Martin's fresh-baked products are now available for purchase at 65 Kroger stores throughout Cincinnati, Ohio. These products include: Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls, Martin's Long (hot dog) Potato Rolls, Martin's Slider Potato Rolls, Martin's Hoagie Rolls, Martin's "Big Marty's" Rolls, along with five Martin's Bread Products: Martin's Potato Bread, Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, Martin's 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread, Martin's Cinnamon-Raisin Swirl Potato Bread, and Martin's Maple Brown Sugar Swirl Potato Bread.

All of Martin's products are known for their freshness, great taste, soft pillowy texture, and high quality ingredients. Martin's sources non-GMO ingredients, and their products contain no artificial colors, no artificial sweeteners, and no soy, and are made in a peanut- and tree-nut free facility.

"We, at Martin's, are proud to announce that our golden potato rolls and bread products launched with Kroger in the Cincinnati and surrounding areas! This means that the Number #1 Potato Roll in America can now be purchased for all of your summer fun gatherings," says Damion Davidson, regional sales manager for Martin's. "Our goal at Martin's is to be the supplier of choice by doing whatever it takes to bring a cherished eating experience to our Cincinnati customers, whether it's through retail chains, at restaurant and food service venues, or for special events throughout the area."

This expansion occurs approximately one year after Martin's products became available in Ohio for the first time in the Cleveland, Ohio, market.

Martin's continuously searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States. Consumers can use Martin's "store locator" to find out which local stores carry Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread at: https://potatorolls.com/where-to-buy/

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

