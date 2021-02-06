Martin's Upgrades Potatorolls.com

With new weekly content published in the form of informative blogs and delicious recipes, Martin's is a thought leader in the food space. Users can access a plethora of information from 300+ blog posts and over 700 recipes. With so much information at users' fingertips, it is vitally important that the website is easy to browse to find relevant information. Thus, Martin's newly launched, more responsive website was specifically designed to allow for easy navigation and searching of the site's content.

Originally prompted to update the old website in order to keep up with changing standards and trends, such as staying up-to-date and in compliance with web standards (e.g., ADA accessibility, mobile-friendly interface), Martin's team also wanted to improve user experience and to better manage increased web traffic (SEO). Thus, Martin's expanded the initial update into a completely new website.

Showcasing Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is a key component of the new site. Product information is prioritized and additional fluidity has been added between the various sections of the site to add convenience. The new and improved product locator function allows consumers to find retail stores that carry Martin's Potato Rolls and Bread in their area.

The new site offers a modern look, yet sets the tone as warm, friendly, and true to the Martin's brand. It has a simple design with bold images, graphical elements, and with content front-and-center. Features on the site include: Product Pages, Recipes, Product Locator, Merchandise Store, Blog, Brand Story and History, Careers, Links to Social Media, and more!

The website was designed and supported by Cross and Crown®. "We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Martin's Famous Potato Rolls. They have an amazing product, and it was our privilege to provide a website that can match the quality of their product," says Trevor Roberts from Cross and Crown.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.potatorolls.com

