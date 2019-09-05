Martis Capital completes investment in Credible Behavioral Health

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martis Capital announced that it has closed a minority recapitalization with Credible Behavioral Health, Inc. ("Credible"), a leading provider of electronic health record and practice management Software-as-a-Service solutions to the U.S. behavioral healthcare market. Through its investment, Martis will partner with the company's co-founder, Matt Dorman, who will continue to lead the company as its CEO. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Rockville, MD, Credible offers a single, integrated platform and a differentiated feature set, including fully integrated clinical, scheduling, primary care, ePrescribing, inpatient, mobile, and billing modules. The company has 460 Partner Agencies in 36 states.

