Maruchan Extends Fan-Favorite Yakisoba Line With Two New Flavors

Maruchan

Aug 07, 2024, 09:00 ET

America's favorite ramen brand introduces two mouthwatering extensions to the Maruchan Yakisoba family, Orange Chicken and Chili Cheese.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maruchan, the producer of America's favorite instant ramen noodles, unveiled two new, summer-inspired flavors of its beloved Yakisoba line – Chili Cheese and Orange Chicken. The new offerings expand Maruchan's delicious Yakisoba lineup with flavors that deliver on authentic tastes and convenient, ready-in-minutes preparation.

Chili Cheese Flavor Yakisoba brings the satisfying flavors of a comforting home-cooked meal. A creamy blend of cheddar cheese, sour cream, and savory beef takes center stage, combined with homestyle yakisoba noodles.

NEW Maruchan Yakisoba Flavors

For those craving a classic Asian noodle dish, the new Orange Chicken Flavor Yakisoba offers the perfectly balanced sweet-and-tangy flavors this popular meal is known for. A savory sauce featuring hints of soy sauce, vinegar, garlic, and mild chili coats the noodles, which come packaged with a vegetable medley of cabbage, onions, and carrots to garnish.

"Our two new Yakisoba flavors address distinct flavor cravings that our audience has been requesting. With our Orange Chicken Flavor Yakisoba, we've captured the essence of this iconic dish in a convenient, brothless Yakisoba noodle version. It has that comforting sweet-and-savory flavor profile you expect, with a kick of tangy chili," said Mark Machino, Manager, Sales and Marketing at Maruchan. "Our new Chili Cheese Flavor Yakisoba gives noodle lovers a taste of familiar comfort food with a Yakisoba noodle twist. It really satisfies those cravings for rich, cheesy flavors."

Orange Chicken Flavor Yakisoba and Chili Cheese Flavor Yakisoba will be available at retailers and online nationwide beginning this fall.

For more information on the brand, visit the Maruchan website or find the brand on Instagram or X.

About Maruchan
Maruchan Inc. was established in 1953 by Japanese visionary, Kazuo Mori, who sought to create a convenient, high quality and affordable noodle product for all the people of the world. In 1977, after gaining popularity in Japan, Maruchan started manufacturing ramen and smiles from Irvine, Calif. Today, Maruchan is a half a billion dollar brand in the U.S. with manufacturing facilities across the country, bringing consumers all the classic Maruchan favorites as well as exciting new products and flavors each year. Maruchan aims to promote mouth-watering goodness that will get people to drop what they're doing, sit down with each other and share their best ramen dishes. With great consistency, comes greater quality.

In the U.S., Maruchan Inc. develops and markets a variety of products, including Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup, Maruchan Ramen Bowls, Maruchan Yakisoba, Maruchan Instant Lunch, and Maruchan GOLD.

