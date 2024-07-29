Maruti Techlabs Attains Advanced Tier Partner Status on AWS Partner Network

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maruti Techlabs, a leading USA-based software development company, has attained Advanced Tier Partner status on the AWS Partner Network.

This significant milestone is a testament to Maruti Techlabs' proficiency as an AWS Partner, successfully assisting clients in designing, architecting, migrating, and managing their workloads on AWS.

Maruti Techlabs underwent a rigorous approval process to achieve the Advanced Tier Partnership status, including various certifications, case studies, and positive customer satisfaction responses. This achievement demonstrates Maruti Techlabs' commitment to forging a lasting partnership with AWS and their remarkable expertise in implementing customer solutions on the AWS platform.

Mitul Makadia, the Founder and CEO of Maruti Techlabs, expressed his excitement about the accomplishment, "Achieving the Advanced Tier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network is a milestone for Maruti Techlabs. It highlights our team's expertise, with 20+ AWS-certified professionals empowering us to deliver excellent client services. We are excited to continue delivering exceptional value on the AWS platform."

As an Advanced Tier Partner, Maruti Techlabs offers a range of AWS capabilities and services, such as Solutions Architect On-Demand, Data Analytics, DevOps, Cloud Application, and SaaS services.

Maruti Techlabs' AWS Advanced Tier Partnership benefits clients and businesses. It showcases their commitment to superior AWS solutions. Through their expertise, clients gain enhanced visibility, control, and efficient use of AWS resources. Maruti Techlabs' modernized workflows ensure high performance and seamless data volume management for scalable businesses.



Sean Chapman, CTO of Medigap Life, shared his experience: "By leveraging their in-depth knowledge of AWS, Maruti Techlabs identified optimization opportunities within Medigap Life's cloud infrastructure. This not only streamlined our operations but also resulted in significant cost savings on cloud spending."

Adherence to AWS Security Best Practices guarantees a secure, compliant cloud environment, streamlined operations, and proactive solutions that enable swift, resilient responses to changing demands. This helps businesses stay agile and competitive. This partnership underlines Maruti Techlabs' dedication to innovative AWS solutions that drive client success.

About Maruti Techlabs

Maruti Techlabs is an award-winning custom software development company that utilizes cutting-edge technology to unlock business opportunities. With 14+ years of experience, the company excels in software product development across various industries, including automotive, healthcare, real estate, and legal tech. They automate workflows with AI and Machine Learning and modernize legacy systems through DevOps and Cloud Engineering.

Recognized as a Top B2B IT Company by Clutch, Best Company to Work With by GoodFirms, and India's Growth Champion by Statista & Economic Times, Maruti Techlabs is committed to helping businesses grow with AWS solutions. Their expert and dedicated service ensures clients achieve their goals in the dynamic tech landscape.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2469821/Maruti_Techlabs_Logo.jpg



