Marvel and NetEase Collaborate to Launch New Projects

GUANGZHOU, China, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) ("NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, and Marvel Entertainment, the world-famous entertainment company, announced their strategic partnership at NetEase Games Annual Product Launch today. The two companies will collaborate to create original entertainment content based on internationally beloved Marvel stories. Joint products including games, television series and comic books featuring Marvel characters will be developed for users in China and beyond.

"Having admired the work Marvel has created over the years, we are excited to incorporate these beloved stories and characters into world-class entertainment content for global fans," said William Ding, founder and CEO of NetEase. "Adhering to NetEase's brand statement of 'Passion of Gamers', we will work hard to deliver the type of high-quality content that game players and Marvel fans will be pleased to see."

"Marvel's Super Heroes have inspired an entire universe of storytelling that resonates across today's media – and games are one of the best ways to experience those stories," said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Entertainment. "As a global leader in online games, NetEase is the perfect fit to help bring the Marvel Universe to more fans around the world. We can't wait to share more about the exciting new games and other content that will be developed with this partnership."

Established in 1939, this year marks Marvel's 80th anniversary, celebrating its tradition of telling impactful and lasting stories that fans worldwide enjoy in comic books, movies, television series, games and other forms of entertainment.

In the past two decades, NetEase has earned its reputation as a premium content provider in China, not only in games, but also in education, music and e-commerce. In more recent years, the Company continues to establish itself in the global scene with new successful game launches in multiple geographies. By partnering with major international IP owners, NetEase is one step closer to being the true global games company it envisions itself to be.

About Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media. For more information visit marvel.com. © 2019 MARVEL

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) is a leading internet technology company in China. Dedicated to providing online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce, NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular PC-client and mobile games, e-commerce businesses and advertising services, as well as a variety of other innovative businesses. In partnership with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers, NetEase also operates some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

