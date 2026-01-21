Marvel and the OREO Brand Unite for a First-of-Its-Kind Collaboration: The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies

The OREO brand launches Marvel-inspired cookie packs featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men and Fantastic Four, debuting February 2.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For generations, the OREO brand has created playful moments of connection to bring AMERICA'S FAVORITE COOKIE® to snackers. Now, it's carrying that same spirit of joy and togetherness to another dedicated fanbase as it launches the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies at retailers nationwide on February 2.

While there are four collectible special-edition packs, only three are set to hit shelves, as an evil force is determined to derail arrival of the 4th pack. Could it be Marvel villains blocking the way? OREO and Marvel fans are being tasked to help protect the fleet of delivery trucks and guide the fourth pack to its final destination. Speed Speed The OREO brand and Disney Consumer Products have teamed up for an epic collaboration through the launch of the new MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies! The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies feature 32 unique embossments—the most ever dropped at once—spanning Marvel’s Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four (designs included may vary).

Rewriting the rule book on fandom engagement, the OREO brand and Marvel designed this legendary collaboration with Marvel superfans in mind, blending a heroic storyline with the OREO cookies themselves. Much like how Marvel fans treasure their comics and memorabilia, the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies feature four special-edition packs, illustrations by renowned Marvel Comics artist Todd Nauck, and contain a record-breaking 32 cookie embossments* showcasing iconic characters from the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookie Packs will also feature a first-of-its-kind innovation: a color-changing creme (gray to blue) adding an interactive, unexpected twist to every bite.

"OREO cookies and Marvel's epic Super Heroes share something powerful: the ability to spark joy, inspire connection, and create moments that resonate with fans," said Matt Foley, Vice President, OREO. "This collaboration takes the iconicity of both brands and channels it into an experience where fans are not just spectators, but participants encouraged to immerse themselves in Super Hero-inspired play through the lens of OREO cookies. By fusing our playful DNA with Marvel's legendary universe, we're building an unforgettable experience that secures the OREO brand as a cultural icon."

So far, only three pack variations are set to hit shelves, with an elusive fourth pack still en route for delivery; but Marvel's mischievous villains are blocking the delivery trucks from ever arriving. That's where the fans come in.

Beginning on February 2, Marvel and the OREO brand invite fans to assemble and guide a fleet of delivery trucks, ensuring the prized fourth pack reaches its destination while thwarting the evil force derailing its journey. Fans can enter and unite to guide the fleet across the country by scanning the QR code on the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookie Packs or visiting MarvelOREOStufOfLegends.com. After registering for the promotion, participants can vote on which route the truck should take and 'scan' the routes to uncover any dangers. Each vote and route scan earns entries into a sweepstakes drawing for the chance to win a $1,400 check, a $500 Disney.com gift card, and $100 OREO.com digital code, which the winner may use to create their very own "Marvel OREO Command Center", which could include a gaming center, Marvel merchandise, and OREO snacks**.

"Marvel fans expect epic in every moment, not just in the stories we tell, but in how they experience the brand every day," said Liz Shortreed, SVP, Americas and Global Softlines, Disney Consumer Products. "Teaming up with the OREO brand allows us to extend Marvel's storytelling into everyday activities, transforming snack time into a fun fan moment with iconic characters and interactive digital experiences."

Special-edition packs will be available for presale starting on January 26, at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab, with a nationwide retail launch beginning on February 2, available for a limited time, while supplies last.

But wait: Marvel and the OREO brand's story doesn't end here. Will the fourth pack make it safely to stores?

To follow along as the plot thickens on the MARVEL OREO Stuf of Legends Cookies, fans can visit MarvelOREOStufOfLegends.com or follow OREO on Facebook @OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO, and Instagram @OREO to be among the first to know. You won't want to miss what's next in this one-two punch of a collaboration!

*Pack designs may vary.

**NO PURCHASE OR QR CODE SCAN NECESSARY. Std.msg & data rates apply to scans. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. (D.C.) 18 years or older (19 and older in AL and NE). Ends 2/18/26 at 11:59 p.m. To enter and for Official Rules, including odds, free method of entry, and prize descriptions, visit www.marveloreostufoflegends.com. Void where prohibited.

