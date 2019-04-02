Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame advance ticket sales outpacing Avengers: Infinity War

"With our advance ticket record skyrocketing, we are preparing some exciting events and special offers for our Marvel movie fans," said Ken Thewes, Regal's chief marketing officer. "We will continue to monitor the demand and ensure Regal moviegoers can enjoy plenty of opportunities to see this highly anticipated movie."

To purchase advance tickets, visit www.regmovies.com. Through the Regal Crown Club, millions of active members accumulate credits at the box office and concession stand to earn rewards including free popcorn, soft drinks, movies and merchandise. Free program membership is on the Regal mobile app and at www.myregal.com. Moviegoers can also stay up-to-date with Regal and theatre happenings through the Regal Facebook page and Regal mobile app. Moviegoers can program their favorite theatres and purchase tickets all from their mobile devices.

About Regal:

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 7,210 screens in 550 theatres in 43 states along with American Samoa, the District of Columbia, Guam and Saipan as of March 31, 2019. We believe that the size, reach and quality of the company's theatre circuit provides its patrons with a convenient and enjoyable movie-going experience. We are committed to being "The Best Place to Watch a Movie!"

