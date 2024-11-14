Marvion Inc. Subsidiary Signs Agreement with Engineering Firm for Construction of New State-of-the-Art Warehouse Facility

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc. (OTC: MVNC) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary United Warehouse Management Limited has officially signed a quotation agreement with Star Warehouse Engineering Limited for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art warehouse facility. The new warehouse will be strategically located to support the company's growing logistics and storage operations, underscoring MVNC's commitment to scaling up its infrastructure to meet the increasing market demand.

The new warehouse will feature two floors, each spanning 18,000 square feet, for a total floor area of 36,000 square feet. This expansion is set to enhance MVNC's storage capabilities, streamline supply chain efficiency, and optimize logistics operations to better serve its expanding customer base.

Strategic Infrastructure Investment to Drive Long-Term Growth

This significant investment marks a crucial step in MVNC's long-term strategic plan to solidify its position as a leader in the logistics and storage services sector. The new warehouse will not only bolster the company's existing storage capacity but also enable the integration of advanced logistics and storage technologies. The facility will be equipped with modern automated systems with artificial intelligence engine to support high-volume inventory management and faster turnaround times, further strengthening MVNC's competitive advantage in the region.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Chan Sze Yu, CEO of Marvion Inc., said:

"This new warehouse is a testament to our commitment to expanding our infrastructure to meet the ever-growing demand in the logistics industry. By investing in this state-of-the-art facility, we are positioning Marvion to better serve our clients and seize emerging opportunities in the market. This project will not only enhance our operational efficiency but also increase our capacity to support strategic partners like FedEx, SF Express, and other key clients."

Supporting Sustainable Growth in the Asia-Pacific Region

Aligned with MVNC's sustainability goals, the new facility will incorporate environmentally friendly design elements, such as energy-efficient lighting systems and optimized insulation to reduce energy consumption. These initiatives underscore MVNC's dedication to promoting sustainable business practices while driving growth.

The construction is scheduled to begin in Q4 2024, with completion expected by the end Q2 2025. The new facility is projected to generate significant operational synergies, contributing to the company's continued revenue growth and profitability.

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. (OTC: MVNC) is a leading logistics and warehousing solutions provider based in Hong Kong. The company specializes in offering one-stop transport and storage services to business clients, leveraging advanced digital technologies and efficient inventory management systems.

Company Website: www.unitedksk.com

SOURCE Marvion Inc.