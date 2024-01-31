Marvion Inc. Unveils Strategic Initiatives Amidst Evolving Market Conditions

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvion Inc., (OTC:MVNC), a leading innovator in sustainable technologies, today announced a series of strategic initiatives designed to navigate and capitalize on the current market conditions. As the global landscape continues to evolve rapidly, Marvion remains steadfast in its commitment to pioneering solutions that address emerging challenges and opportunities.

Adaptation and Innovation:

In response to the dynamic market environment, Marvion is doubling down on its commitment to innovation and adaptation. Leveraging its expertise in sustainable technologies and blockchain solutions, the company is poised to capitalize on shifting trends and emerging opportunities.

Key Initiatives:

1. Expansion of Sustainability Solutions: Marvion is intensifying its efforts to develop and deploy innovative sustainability solutions that address pressing environmental challenges. From carbon credit tokenization to renewable energy initiatives, the company is dedicated to making a meaningful impact on global sustainability efforts.

2. Strategic Partnerships: Collaboration is at the heart of Marvion's strategy. The company is actively seeking strategic partnerships with like-minded organizations to amplify its impact and accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable technologies.

3. Focus on Resilience: In the face of market volatility, Marvion remains focused on building resilience into its operations and business models. By prioritizing risk management and strategic planning, the company is positioning itself for long-term success in any market conditions.

Raymond Chua, Chief Executive Officer of Marvion states, "As the world undergoes unprecedented changes, Marvion remains steadfast in our commitment to innovation and sustainability. Our strategic initiatives reflect our determination to navigate these evolving market conditions and seize new opportunities. We believe that by expanding our sustainability solutions, forging strategic partnerships, and prioritizing resilience, we can not only weather the current challenges but also emerge as leaders in shaping a more sustainable future. At Marvion, we are driven by the belief that technology can be a powerful force for positive change, and we are excited to contribute meaningfully to global efforts for a more environmentally conscious and resilient world."

For more information about Marvion Inc. and its transformative Metaverse Blockchain solutions, please visit www.marvion.media.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that MVNC is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Marvion™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in MVNC's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 17, 2023. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. MVNC undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

[email protected]

About Marvion Inc.

Marvion Inc. is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs").

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

It is one of the first public-listed Web 3.0 group with market-leading technologies and ecosystem that aims to be the driver behind the world's transition into Web 3.0. We offer services, access and content and provide the necessary tools for creators to create unique content in the Web 3.0.

More Information about Marvion™️:

Website: www.marvion.media

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marvionmetaverse

Instagram: www.instagram.com/marvion.media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/marvion_media

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/marvion

Telegram: https://t.me/c/1714353647

About Marvion's DOT

Marvion's DOTs are integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each DOT contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

SOURCE Marvion Inc.