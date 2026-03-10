Mary Alexander & Associates: Castilleja School Settles Sexual Abuse Lawsuits Involving Mark Hodes for $2.25 Million; Additional Survivors Await Justice

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firms of Mary Alexander & Associates and Cerri, Boskovich & Allard announce that Castilleja School has agreed to a $2.25 million settlement with three former students to resolve sexual abuse allegations involving former tutor Mark Hodes.

The civil lawsuit was brought under a California law that allows survivors of childhood sexual abuse to bring claims until age 40. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the women under pseudonyms to protect their privacy and names Castilleja School Foundation and Mark Hodes as defendants.

According to the complaint, the women were minors when they were sexually abused by Hodes, a tutor who was allowed to operate on the campus of Castilleja School in Palo Alto and who was recommended to families by school personnel. During one-on-one tutoring sessions, both on campus and off campus, Hodes engaged in a pattern of grooming behavior and repeated inappropriate touching while they were minors.

The complaint further alleges that Castilleja School failed to act despite years of warning signs and prior complaints about Hodes' inappropriate conduct. According to the filing, students had previously raised concerns about his behavior, and his conduct was allegedly widely discussed among students. The school was allegedly aware of concerns dating back to at least the 1992-1993 academic year but failed to properly investigate, report, or take meaningful action to protect students.

Despite these warning signs, the school allegedly continued to allow Hodes access to campus and permitted him to tutor students. The complaint also references a 2020 investigation by the Palo Alto Police Department that resulted in Hodes' arrest on felony charges involving lewd acts with minors.

While three former students are party to this settlement, a total of 17 women have come forward to allege abuse by Hodes. Hodes's criminal case is still pending.

Two of the Jane Does went on record regarding the lawsuit:

"I want to thank Lauren and Mary for believing in our story and for working tirelessly on our case from start to finish. They are advocates in the truest sense of the word, and I will always be grateful for the work they did to secure justice on our behalf."

Jane Doe 1

"This situation was a profound failure of responsibility that never should have happened. While no settlement can undo that harm, I am grateful that it reflects accountability, and I hope it encourages meaningful safeguards and transparency so that no other student endures what I did."

Jane Doe 3

"The trauma these women carry was entirely preventable had the school prioritized student safety over its institutional reputation," attorney Mary Alexander added. "While this settlement is a step toward justice for three survivors, 14 other young women have bravely come forward with similar accounts. It should not require a second lawsuit for Castilleja School to do the right thing and provide these women the support and resolution they deserve."

"This settlement is a clear acknowledgment of a failure that began decades ago," attorney Lauren Cerri said. "We hope it moves Castilleja to finally address the harm caused to every survivor."

The case is Jane Doe 1, 2, 3 v Castilleja School Foundation, Mark Hodes, Santa Clara Super Court, Case No. 25CV458088.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates