Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Agricultural Worker Seriously Injured in San Joaquin County Collision

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. has filed a personal injury lawsuit on behalf of Eddie Moreno, an agricultural worker who suffered severe and life-altering injuries after being violently struck from behind by a commercial tractor-trailer while operating specialized agricultural equipment on State Route 26 in San Joaquin County.

According to the complaint filed in San Joaquin County Superior Court, the collision occurred on the morning of August 7, 2025, east of Gogna Road. Mr. Moreno was lawfully operating a 2020 Tol Tree Topper/Hedge Trimmer at approximately 15 miles per hour when a 2012 Peterbilt tractor-trailer, traveling at an unsafe speed, failed to stop and crashed into the rear of his vehicle. The tractor-trailer was driven by Richard Cecchini, an employee of Tracy Material Recovery & Solid Waste Transfer, Inc., who was on the job at the time of the collision.

The impact caused significant damage to both vehicles and left Mr. Moreno with catastrophic head and brain injuries. He was transported from the scene by ambulance and received emergency treatment.

Medical records show that Mr. Moreno sustained a traumatic subarachnoid hemorrhage (a serious brain bleed that occurs in the space between your brain and its protective covering with loss of consciousness), a fracture of the skull and the occipital bone, contusions and lacerations to the cerebrum, and other serious head trauma. Upon arrival, his Glasgow Coma Scale (a standard tool for assessing consciousness and neurological function after head trauma) score indicated the severity of his brain injury.

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants violated California safety laws, including Vehicle Code section 22350, by operating the tractor-trailer at an unsafe speed for the roadway conditions and failing to maintain proper control of the vehicle. The complaint further asserts that Tracy Material Recovery & Solid Waste Transfer, Inc. negligently hired, trained, supervised, and retained the driver, and is vicariously liable for the harm caused.

"This crash turned our client's life upside down," said Mary Alexander, founder of Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. "He suffered serious brain injuries that no one should endure while simply doing their job. We're committed to standing by him as he seeks accountability and a path forward."

As a result of the crash, Mr. Moreno has incurred substantial medical expenses and faces ongoing treatment, lost wages, diminished earning capacity, and significant pain and suffering. The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages based on the evidence.

The case is Moreno v. Tracy Material Recovery & Solid Waste Transfer, Inc., et al. Superior Court of California, County of San Joaquin, Case No. STK-CV-UAT-2025-0018973.

