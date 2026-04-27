Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. Celebrates 25 Years of Client Advocacy

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. is proud to announce the celebration of its 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the firm's long-standing commitment to championing for justice for those injured.

For the past 25 years, the firm has passionately helped clients pursue justice after serious injuries and life-changing losses. Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. built its reputation on compassion, integrity, and determined advocacy, earning the trust of clients seeking experienced representation during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

"This anniversary is such a special, meaningful moment for our firm," said Mary Alexander, founder of Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. "For 25 years, we have had the privilege of standing beside our clients and fighting for the justice they deserve. We are grateful that our clients have trusted us and proud of the work we have done on their behalf and for their families."

Numerous prominent cases define the firm's legacy, including the lead paint poisoning litigation, in which Mary Alexander and her team worked on the entirety of the case for nearly two decades. Along with a team, the case resulted in a $1.15 billion verdict against lead paint companies for exposing children to lead paint in their homes. It also contributed to a $305 million settlement for ten California counties.

Another key case involved the Ghost Ship warehouse fire litigation. As liaison counsel for the plaintiffs, Ms. Alexander played a crucial role in securing a $32.7 million settlement with the City of Oakland and a confidential settlement with PG&E following the tragic December 2, 2016, fire that claimed 36 lives.

The firm participated in the Los Angeles Catholic Church clergy abuse litigation and helped achieve total settlements exceeding $1.5 billion with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, including an $880 million settlement for 1,353 victims. These cases reflect the firm's extensive experience and commitment to handling complex litigation on behalf of injured clients and grieving families.

As the firm looks ahead, Ms. Alexander and her team remain committed to serving clients with the same dedication, care, and excellence that have shaped its first 25 years. The anniversary is both a celebration of the firm's legacy and a reaffirmation of its mission for the future.

Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. extends its sincere gratitude to its clients, colleagues and community for their continued support and confidence over the years.

About Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C.

Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. is a plaintiff law firm that represents injured individuals and families across California in matters involving personal injury, including sexual abuse, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death. For 25 years, the firm has worked to secure justice for its clients. For more information, please visit www.maryalexanderlaw.com.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates