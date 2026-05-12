Mary Alexander: Man Sues City of San Jose Over Crash That Left Him a Quadriplegic

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Alexander of Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. filed a lawsuit against the City of San Jose, the County of Santa Clara, and Caltrans on behalf of Jeffrey Garmany and his wife, Laura Garmany, seeking accountability for a devastating motorcycle crash that left Mr. Garmany with a quadriplegic with life-altering injuries.

According to the complaint, on June 9, 2025, Mr. Garmany was riding his motorcycle westbound on Fruitvale Avenue when the driver, traveling southbound on Corlista Drive, failed to obey traffic controls and executed an illegal U-turn directly into Mr. Garmany's path. The collision ejected Mr. Garmany from his motorcycle, causing catastrophic injuries.

The driver who caused the accident fled the scene after the crash without providing aid, only to later contact police and falsely report his vehicle as stolen. Investigators determined the driver caused the collision by making an illegal U-turn in violation of California law.

The lawsuit also alleges that the intersection of Corlista Drive and Fruitvale Avenue constituted a dangerous condition of public property. The City of San Jose and other public entities failed to properly design, maintain, and control the intersection, including failing to install adequate signage, lighting, and traffic control devices.

"Public entities have a duty to ensure that roadways are safe for the people who use them," Ms. Alexander, counsel for the Garmany family, said. "Here, the City knew, or should have known, that this intersection posed a serious risk, yet failed to take corrective action."

As a result of the crash, Mr. Garmany was paralyzed from the neck down and quadriplegic. He suffered a fractured spine, fractured neck, punctured lung, broken ribs, and extensive lacerations and abrasions. His injuries have required significant medical treatment and are expected to have long-term consequences, including ongoing pain, disability, and loss of earning capacity.

"This was a completely preventable crash," added Ms. Alexander,. "Our client did everything right. He was riding safely and lawfully, and his life was permanently altered because the city created a disaster waiting to happen, and because of a dangerous roadway."

Mary Alexander & Associates, P.C. is a nationally recognized plaintiff's law firm dedicated to representing individuals who have suffered serious injuries due to negligence and unsafe conditions.

The case is Jeffrey and Laura Garmany v. City of San Jose, County of Santa Clare, California Department of Transportation, Santa Clara Superior Course, Case No. 26CV492804.

SOURCE Mary Alexander & Associates