Mary Furlong & Associates and AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP Announce Social Connection Pitch Competition at 20th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit

Startups Compete for $10,000 Prize for Tech Solutions Advancing Connections for Older Adults to Reduce Social Isolation and Increase Engagement

LAFAYETTE, Calif., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) and AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP are looking for tech solutions that reduce social isolation and advance engagement and connection so everyone thrives as they age. Applications are being accepted for the in-person pitch competition, which will take place during the 20th annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit, June 14-15.

20th anniversary

"We are focusing the pitch competition on social connection because of the enormous mental and physical impacts of social isolation on older adults. The need to alleviate social isolation and loneliness was made clear during the pandemic," said Amelia Hay, Vice President, AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP. "We're looking for technology solutions that inspire engagement and connection to enable older adults to thrive."

Judges will evaluate entrants on whether the solution solves an important problem or unmet need, the quality of the founders and team, market fit and future impact for the solution's success in the marketplace. Applications will be accepted through April 28 and finalists will be notified around May 15. Details can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/ATC-apply.

"MFA has collaborated with AARP for 20 years, and we are proud to continue our joint effort with the AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP on this critical initiative," said Mary Furlong, founder and CEO of MFA and producer of the longest running conference focused on the longevity economy. "Our collaboration has grown out of our mutual longstanding commitment to supporting the $8.3 trillion longevity marketplace, including thought leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, incubators, nonprofits and government agencies. Past winners have gone on to grow successful companies that are changing the way we age."

The competition will take place on June 14 at the Claremont Hotel in Berkeley, California. For more information on the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit, please go to www.boomerventuresummit.com.

About Mary Furlong & Associates

Founded in 2003 Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a concierge consulting firm specializing in the $8.3 trillion longevity market, with expertise in investment and entrepreneurism. MFA is known for connecting startups with investors and government funding. MFA also produces the longest-running conferences in longevity with the What's Next Longevity Summit brand, and hosts two longevity market podcasts. A successful serial entrepreneur raising over $200M in corporate sponsorship and venture financing for companies, Mary Furlong founded SeniorNet.org and ThirdAge Media prior to creating MFA in 2003. She has been recognized by the American Society on Aging, Fortune, and TIME, in addition to being named one of the top 100 Women in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. Mary is an adviser to the Ziegler LinkAge Fund, CABHI, Thrive Center and numerous start-up companies and serves as the Dean's Executive Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University. Learn more at maryfurlong.com .

About AgeTech Collaborative from AARP

The AgeTech Collaborative™ from AARP® is leading a global mission to improve people's lives as they age through ground-breaking AgeTech innovations.

We do this by connecting a one-of-a-kind ecosystem of leading startups, forward-thinking investors, enlightened enterprises, and creative testbeds, all working to bring transformative AgeTech solutions to market. We foster high-value opportunities to solve the most pressing challenges for the aging population

