Mary Furlong Associates and Spiro100 Announce Distribution Agreement

What's Next: Living Longer Better Smarter podcast to launch in senior living communities nationwide

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro100, the leading web-based fitness provider for older adults, and Mary Furlong and Associates (MFA), a concierge consulting practice and event producer for the longevity economy, today announced a distribution partnership for the What's Next: Living Longer Better Smarter podcast.

The podcast, produced by MFA, will appear in more than 500 Spiro100 communities across the U.S. and will reach more than 2,000 individual subscribers in their homes or rooms beginning immediately. What's Next: Living Longer Better Smarter will be available to the public at no cost by visiting home.spiro100.com or via the app. Mary Furlong and award-winning journalist Fred Fishkin are co-hosts of the podcast, interviewing the leaders, personalities and innovators who are making a difference. The podcast, bringing listeners to the intersection of longevity, technology and aging, is supported in part by the sponsorship of Vivid-Pix, the creator of easy-to-use image improvement software.

"We know Spiro100 can make a difference in the lives of seniors who exercise and stay active leveraging our library," says Alex Rochestie, co-founder and president of programming. "But to truly accomplish the mission of Spiro100 and make a difference in the lives of millions of older adults and family caregivers requires a broader content library. The addition of this podcast, and bringing Mary, Fred and some of the brightest tech minds in aging to our platform is an important step in achieving a healthier and happier future."

The second phase of the podcast distribution rollout is expected to begin in 2023 and will include an additional network of 10,000 senior living communities via organizations including Icon, K4Connect and Lifestone Link.

"We are excited to work with Spiro100 in bringing thought-provoking, insightful discussions into these communities," adds Mary Furlong, CEO of Mary Furlong and Associates. "The impact that these conversations can have on the tens of thousands of older adults, as well as the care professionals and family members surrounding them, can make a lasting difference in their mental, physical and cognitive health."

About Spiro100

Spiro100 is committed to making wellness available to every older adult regardless of their age, ability or physical location and dedicated to changing cultural beliefs around aging by demonstrating what's possible with exercise and healthy activities. It's our belief that accomplishing a mission of this magnitude is only possible through collaboration with companies, organizations and individuals who share our mission and commitment to servicing older adults. To that end Spiro100 has sought out the best fitness and wellness experts in the Active Aging world to offer Spiro100 customers programming that is second to none. We've made that programming available to older adults and those who care for them by partnering with a growing list of top age tech companies to ensure the content is easy to access and available on the screen or system of their choosing.

About Mary Furlong and Associates

Founded in 2003, Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) is a concierge consulting firm specializing in the longevity market. A successful serial entrepreneur, Mary founded SeniorNet.org, and ThirdAge Media prior to creating MFA. MFA has produced industry-leading conferences including the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit and What's Next Longevity Innovation Summit. Mary has been recognized by the American Society on Aging, Fortune, Time and as one of the top 100 Women in Silicon Valley by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. She is an adviser to the Ziegler LinkAge Fund, CABHI, The Thrive Center and numerous start-up companies in addition to her private client practice. Mary has a doctorate in education and is the Dean's Executive Professor of Entrepreneurship at the Leavey School of Business at Santa Clara University.

About Vivid-Pix

Vivid-Pix connects people with their most treasured memories restored through its software, which is sold in over 120 countries, improving old, faded photos and documents. Their extensive education assists family historians, as well as paid and unpaid caregivers, which can create buffers to early onset Alzheimer's and create connections to assist individuals with cognitive decline and dementia through photo reminiscence therapy.

Media Contact:

Elyse Dasko

760-994-5954

[email protected]

SOURCE Mary Furlong & Associates