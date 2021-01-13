Mary G. Lundstrom, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® Joins Bleakley Financial Group

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary G. Lundstrom, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® has joined Bleakley Financial Group as a Partner and Wealth Advisor, launching an affiliate office in the town of Westport, CT. Lundstrom becomes the 9th advisor to affiliate with Bleakley, establishing the 5th new office location in the last six months.

Lundstrom operates a planning-focused wealth management practice. She speaks six languages (Swedish, Polish, German, French, Spanish, and English), allowing her to effectively serve business executives, affluent families, and foreign nationals across the country, as well as US Expatriates located around the world. Prior to joining Bleakley, Mary spent twelve years in corporate finance and business development with a major Swedish bank, Svenska Handelsbanken, in New York, Frankfurt Stockholm and Warsaw. Upon returning to the United States, she then spent nineteen years with Northwestern Mutual as a financial advisor; the last twelve as Managing Director of the Westport District Network Office. Mary developed and expanded the office into one of Northwestern Mutual's top performing offices in the United States.

Says Lundstrom, "When exploring options for the next chapter of my career, the opportunity to partner with Bleakley was very appealing. My familiarity with the organization and my relationships with the firm's owners gave me great confidence in the ability to achieve my practice goals - leveraging the framework they have created. The vision of the firm, along with the advisor support model they have built, provides the flexibility I was seeking and offers access to the necessary resources to expand my practice and serve my clients well."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Mary in the next phase of her practice. In the many years I have known her, I've always admired her strong leadership, her commitment to personal and professional growth and her passion for helping others achieve their financial goals. We are confident that the great financial planning work she does today for clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with Mary in the years ahead."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors like Mary to execute on their ambitious business goals while being more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client. We're excited to partner with Mary in opening the Bleakley Westport office and stand ready to support her future growth."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

