Mary Quintero, Renowned Designer and Entrepreneur, Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Her New Collaboration with Paramount: "Emily in Paris x Undercover"

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, renowned Panamanian designer and entrepreneur Mary Quintero strengthens her legacy with the launch of the highly anticipated "Emily in Paris x Undercover" collaboration @undercoverboots. This capsule collection, inspired by the hit television series starring Lily Collins, is now available in the United States.

Mary Quintero, known for her international achievements, has been honored as a fellow of the Vital Voices program, a finalist for the Incae Entrepreneur Award, and twice recognized as one of Panama's most influential women. In addition, she won the DHL Small Business Exporter of the Year Award in 2018, solidifying her brand as a global force. In 2021, her company "Undercover" was highlighted by Forbes as a "promising business in Central America," earning her a cover feature and the opportunity to share her story in a global CNN campaign.

A Collection Inspired by Paris and Created by a Trailblazing Latina

The brand-new collection offers a fusion of Parisian elegance with the bold style that defines Undercover. The pieces include vibrant footwear, clothing, and accessories such as boots, coats, umbrellas, and bags, giving fans of "Emily in Paris" the chance to bring home the iconic style of the show.

"This collection is a tribute to Parisian elegance and adventure, and I'm thrilled to launch it in the U.S. during Hispanic Heritage Month, when we celebrate our roots and the global impact of Hispanics," said Quintero. "We've partnered with major companies like DHL and Paramount Pictures, which has allowed us to continue expanding the brand globally."

Social Commitment and Global Expansion

In addition to innovative designs and vibrant colors, "Undercover" is proud to have worked with more than 20 organizations, donating over 30,000 pairs of shoes. This collaboration will support the Association of Fashion Designers and Affiliates of Panama (ADIMAP) as part of its ongoing commitment. Through its "Positive Footprints" program, a percentage of its sales will be donated to the Panamanian Fashion Council, contributing to the education and promotion of sustainable fashion.

"Helping is in our DNA. Through 'Undercover,' we aim not only to create impactful fashion but also to leave a positive footprint in communities in need in Panama and around the world," Quintero added.

To bring the magic of Paris to every corner of the world, Undercover has decided to launch its new Emily in Paris collection through an exciting Kickstarter campaign. This invites all fashion lovers and fans of the series to be part of the adventure and acquire unique pieces inspired by Emily's style. By backing the campaign, you will not only purchase limited edition products but also join a global community passionate about fashion and creativity.

This launch represents an exceptional opportunity to turn a dream into reality.

About Mary Quintero

Renowned Panamanian fashion designer and entrepreneur, Mary has received several awards and recognitions for her outstanding work in the industry: She was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine, highlighting her as a "Promising Business" in 2021, a fellow of the "Vital Voices" program, a finalist for the "Incae Entrepreneur Award," and twice selected as one of the most prominent women in Panama.

About Undercover

A Panamanian brand established in 2014. Featured on Forbes' list of "30 Promising Businesses," Undercover is also the first Latin American small business to launch a collaboration with one of the world's leading logistics companies, DHL, and now its collaboration with Paramount for "Emily in Paris." Currently exporting to over 82 countries, Undercover is a company with a social commitment, donating a percentage of its revenue to support causes of global impact.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a global leader in media and entertainment that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide.

