Maryland American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include two nonprofit organizations in Maryland

BEL AIR, Md., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Maryland American Water, today announce that two organizations were awarded a 2026 Water and Environment grant by the Foundation, supporting communities served throughout Maryland.

"We are so proud to be a 2026 Water and Environment grant recipient," said Sara Ballesteros, Director of Development and Communications for Anne Arundel Watershed Stewards Academy. "Our team is deeply grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation and Maryland American Water for their continued partnership and commitment to our mission to train and mobilize community leaders to drive change for sustainable landscapes and clean waters. The grant will support our continued efforts to address water quality and reduce pollution in our local creeks and rivers."

The American Water Charitable Foundation awarded a combined $75,000 to Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy Inc. and the Maryland Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education Inc.

"Maryland American Water is proud to recognize these two exceptional organizations receiving 2026 Water and Environment grants. Investing in education is investing in the future of our water and our communities, and both recipients are doing vital work to protect Maryland's waterways," stated Laura Runkle, President, Maryland American Water. "We are grateful for the American Water Charitable Foundation and share their commitment to keeping our communities and our environment healthy and thriving."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible non-profit organizations making a meaningful impact across Maryland," said Carrie Williams, President, American Water Charitable Foundation. "Funding for Water and Environment grants supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability, and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Maryland American Water's community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Maryland American Water

Maryland American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.amwater.com/mdaw/ and join Maryland American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

SOURCE American Water