Maryland and Google Public Sector Partner to Accelerate Statewide AI Adoption Across 59 State Agencies.

CROWNSVILLE, Md. and WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Public Sector Summit '25 – The Maryland Department of Information Technology (DoIT) and Google Public Sector today announced the results of Google Workspace's integration into state operations across 59 State of Maryland agencies.

Almost 43,000 Maryland state employees have access to Gemini within Google Workspace and 12,500 state employees are currently active users. Through their access to Gemini, which came at no additional cost to agencies that already use Google Workspace, 30% of the Maryland state workforce can use powerful AI tools to drive greater cost savings, accelerate complex projects, and increase productivity.

Agencies across the State of Maryland are using Google Workspace with Gemini to create on-demand website wireframes, build no-code chatbots to query long documents, analyze sentiment within raw datasets, and prompt for talking points ahead of presentations. Google Workspace offers a range of capabilities that can assist state employees in various tasks, including:

Drafting communications: Quickly generating reports, emails, and summaries.

Quickly generating reports, emails, and summaries. Data analysis: Extracting insights from large datasets to help inform decision-making.

Extracting insights from large datasets to help inform decision-making. Information retrieval: Rapidly finding and synthesizing information from diverse sources.

Rapidly finding and synthesizing information from diverse sources. Brainstorming and ideation: Assisting with creative problem-solving and strategic planning.

"Generative AI has tremendous potential to help our workforce accomplish repetitive tasks in less time, giving them more time to serve Marylanders," says DoIT Secretary Katie Savage. "Google Workspace has allowed thousands of public servants to easily access powerful AI tools that meet our stringent privacy, security, and ethical standards from within their normal workflows. The scale of adoption and experimentation across the Moore Miller administration is helping the state be more productive right now while planting the seeds for future innovation."

All AI systems used by the State of Maryland must follow the State of Maryland's Responsible Use Policy to ensure they benefit constituents while safeguarding against potential harms. Led by DoIT and Governor Wes Moore's AI Subcabinet, the State of Maryland is building momentum around responsible AI experimentation to help create a productive, AI-literate workforce.

"The speed at which Maryland's state workforce has adopted Google Workspace is a testament to their forward-thinking leadership and commitment to public sector innovation," said Matthew Schneider, Managing Director, U.S. Education, State & Local Government, Google Public Sector. "We are proud to partner with the DoIT to provide a secure and scalable AI platform that enables Maryland state staff to address their most complex, high-priority issues, ensuring better and faster results for residents. This is an incredible example of how the public sector can effectively and responsibly leverage AI to deliver on its mission."

To learn more about how DoIT is making the state more secure, accessible, and efficient, visit its website . To learn about how Google Public Sector partners with state and local government agencies to provide innovative solutions to improve government services, visit here.

