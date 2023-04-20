Maryland Plastic Surgeon Announces "Incredible Injectables" Spring Event with Rarely Offered Discounts on Favorite Injectables and Skin Treatments

Dr. Henry F. Garazo announces his bi-annual one-day-only event which will feature promotional prices on cosmetic injectables, aesthetic treatments, and professional skincare products.

HAGERSTOWN, Md., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Surgery Services, located in Hagerstown, MD, announces their highly-anticipated one-day-only "Incredible Injectables" spring event, which will be held on May 3, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the opulent theme, "The White Lotus."

Dr. Henry F. Garazo says that he is excited to once again offer his Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland patients the specials that have made this bi-annual event a highlight of the changing seasons. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn more about the practice's premier surgical and non-surgical enhancements.

"We are thrilled to host another 'Incredible Injectables' event and thus help patients experience the highest quality of care and expertise at the most affordable prices of the year," says Dr. Garazo. "This event allows us to give back to our existing patients as well as give new patients a special opportunity to try these favored treatments."

The "Incredible Injectables" event will feature promotional prices on a wide variety of injectables.

Injectable treatments discounted as part of this special include:

BOTOX ®

® Juvéderm® Voluma® XC

Juvéderm® Vollure® XC

Juvéderm® Volbella® XC

Kybella®

And more!

Limited injection appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the event. Patients are encouraged to call ahead to reserve their preferred time slot and enjoy feeling pampered like a celebrity at "The White Lotus" event.

Aesthetic injections require a deep understanding of physical facial anatomy as well as an artistic approach to achieve optimal results that appear completely natural. Many medical spas employ nurse injectors; however, at Plastic Surgery Services, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Garazo performs all aesthetic injections himself.

"Plastic surgeons have unparalleled expertise in providing neurotoxin and filler injections thanks to years of in-depth, specialized medical training and experience," says. Dr. Garazo. "My patients appreciate getting outstanding, safe results that achieve their unique aesthetic goals."

The "Incredible Injectables" event will also feature savings on some of the most advanced skincare treatments and physician-only skincare products available to rejuvenate your skin, just in time for the spring.

Cosmetic skin treatments offered at a discount during this special include:

Hydrafacial MD®

Dermaplaning

Chemical peels

Microneedling

SkinCeuticals®

SkinMedica®

iS CLINICAL®

And more!

In line with this year's theme, "The White Lotus," our patients will experience luxury and pampering—prepare yourself by considering, are you more of a Tanya or an Armond? Either way, you will find out as we reveal our exclusive packages we've personalized to suit your preferences and inner celebrity. Our famous Swag Bags will also be gifted along with purchases of $250 or more while supplies last.

Patients are invited to schedule an appointment for the day of the event by calling (301) 791-1800, or they can call between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on May 3, 2023, to book and prepay for future treatments and products with special event-day pricing.

This event holds special appeal for residents seeking injectable and skincare treatments in the region surrounding Hagerstown, Maryland: the discounts offered make these services substantially less expensive than what is offered in surrounding cities. Areas near Hagerstown include Frederick, MD; Martinsburg, WV; Harpers Ferry, WV; Gettysburg, PA; Chambersburg, PA and other towns on the I-70 and I-81 corridors.

About Dr. Henry F. Garazo: Plastic surgeon Dr. Henry Garazo is board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and has been selected as one of "America's Top Plastic Surgeons" by the Consumers' Research Council of America for 11 consecutive years. He practices in his hometown of Hagerstown, Maryland, at Plastic Surgery Services, 1140 Conrad Ct., Hagerstown, Md., 21740-5905. Learn more at www.plasticsurgeryservices.net or read Dr. Garazo's reviews .

