Maryland Preps for Celebrations as Governor Hogan Proclaims Jan. 24-Jan. 30 "Maryland School Choice Week"

BALTIMORE, Md., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixh year in a row, the last week of January is being officially recognized as Maryland School Choice Week by the state's governor.

Gov. Hogan joined hundreds of state, county, city, and town leaders in officially recognizing School Choice Week (Jan. 24-Jan. 30) with a proclamation. Nationally, more than 33,000 safe celebrations have been planned for the Week, which seeks to raise awareness about opportunity in education, encouraging families to celebrate great schools and take active roles in their children's education.

With School Choice Week taking place virtually this year, Maryland parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 487 virtual activities for the Week. All celebrations aim to spark conversations about how different educational opportunities meet families' needs and help kids succeed.

Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – will be participating in School Choice Week nationwide.

"We are grateful Gov. Hogan officially recognized the Week and the need for education options –– a need many Maryland families felt more keenly than ever this school year," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "This is a time to celebrate the impact of K-12 education and work to expand learning options for children across America."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/maryland .

