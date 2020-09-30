Maryland Smith-CHIDS Conference on Health IT & Analytics Goes Virtual Oct. 8-10

COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --The Center for Health Information and Decision Systems (CHIDS) at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business will host the Conference of Health IT and Analytics, online, from noon to 3 p.m. each day, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 8-10, 2020.

In its 11th year, the event aims to deepen the understanding of strategy, innovations, and processes fostering health technology and analytics value, and to stimulate new ideas with both policy and business implications. Researchers, clinical executives and policymakers will share and discuss the latest findings and practices connected to the design, implementation and use of information technology and artificial intelligence in healthcare during this event.

The conference each year attracts over 120 participants and features presenters from more than three dozen institutions. The forum facilitates collaboration among academia, government, and industry. This year's keynote speakers are Keith Dunleavy, MD, CEO and chairman of the board of Inovalon; Daniel Durand, MD, chief innovation officer of LifeBridge Health; Joshua Gans, PhD, professor of strategic management and holder of the Jeffrey S. Skoll Chair of Technical Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management; and Kartik Hosanagar, PhD, John C. Hower Professor of Technology and Digital Business and professor of marketing at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"Unprecedented opportunities to improve health outcomes and control costs are being created through combining large amounts of digitized medical data with state-of-the-art machine intelligence methods," says CHITA Chair Ritu Agarwal, founding director of CHIDS, Robert H. Smith Dean's Chair of Information Systems and interim dean at the Maryland Smith. "CHIDS is pioneering work at the intersection of AI, digital applications and healthcare, and is proud to convene CHITA, where experts will debate the landscape and impact of current uses and potential future breakthroughs such as deep learning." As in previous years, an invitation-only doctoral consortium will take place ahead of the conference – 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Oct. 7. And, Saturday will include awards presentations for best paper, best student-authored paper, and best junior researcher-authored paper.

CHITA is produced in partnership with the University of Michigan School of Public Health and is supported in part by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Review the full program and Register in advance at CHITA 2020. CHITA attendees also are eligible for a discount to the Maryland Smith's new AI Leadership for Healthcare executive education program.

The first 100 registrants receive a complimentary e-book authored by keynote speaker Kartik Hosanagar: "A Human's Guide to Machine Intelligence: How Algorithms Are Shaping Our Lives and How We Can Stay in Control."

About CHIDS

The Center for Health Information and Decision Systems (CHIDS) is a research center of excellence based in the Department of Decision, Operations & Information Technology (DO&IT) at the Robert H. Smith School of Business that collaborates closely with industry, government and other key health system stakeholders. CHIDS' research seeks to understand how digital technologies and data analytics can be more effectively deployed to address outcomes such as patient safety, healthcare quality, efficiency in healthcare delivery and a reduction in health disparities. CHIDS offers the benefit of renowned scholars in health data science and artificial intelligence, technology innovation, implementation and design. The pool of talent, knowledge and expertise in DO&IT is acknowledged by several publications as a top-five performer in research production worldwide; the Information Systems group is ranked in the top 10 worldwide by BusinessWeek and U.S. News and World Report. CHIDS pioneers in the study of digitally enabled health system transformation and is widely known for its thought leadership and research collaborations.

About the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business

The Robert H. Smith School of Business is an internationally recognized leader in management education and research. One of 12 colleges and schools at the University of Maryland, College Park, the Smith School offers undergraduate, full- and part-time MBA, executive MBA, online MBA, specialty masters, PhD and executive education programs, as well as outreach services to the corporate community. The school offers its degree, custom and certification programs in learning locations in North America and Asia.

