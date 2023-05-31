Mary's Gone Cheezee Wins First Place at Artisan Flave Awards

The 2023 Artisan Flave Awards is sponsored by the International Flavor Awards

RENO, Nev., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Cheezee – the latest product line from Mary's Gone Crackers – has won another award since launching last August. The Plant-Based Cheese & Herb Cheezee crackers placed first at the 2023 Artisan International Flavor Awards in the Salty Snacks category.

Mary’s Gone Cheezee – the latest product line from Mary’s Gone Crackers – has won another award since launching last August. The Plant-Based Cheese & Herb Cheezee crackers placed first at the 2023 Artisan International Flavor Awards in the Salty Snacks category.

"Whenever we design a new product line, we strive to create something that is both delicious and nutritious, while working with only the best quality ingredients," explains Carla King, Sr. Marketing Manager with Mary's Gone Crackers. "We are proud that our Cheezee crackers are competing with other snacks, especially with snacks that aren't plant-based, nor are adhering to the strict ingredient standards we set for ourselves as a brand."

The 2023 "Artisan Flave Awards" organized by the International Flavor Awards, LLC, recently concluded as over 300 products from 11 different countries (5 Continents) vied for honors in 38 categories. Competitive divisions included, but were not limited to, chutneys, butters, jellies, spicy blends, salts, sweet treats, syrups, crunchy snacks, chocolates, salsa, vinegars, mustards and honeys, plus a variety of different sauce categories representing everything from ethnic sauce specialties to spicy delicacies.

The Flave Awards (both Artisan & Spicy) work to provide small to medium sized businesses a platform by which to stand on and be judged against similar sized food companies from throughout the world. As an organization, the International Flavor Awards, LLC vows to act as an impartial judge and does so by implementing a blind-judging process and by incorporating, as judges, a variety of food professionals including restaurateurs, purveyors, manufacturers and members of the food- centric community.

The International Flavor Awards will continue to collaborate with various sources of media including websites, social media providers, artisan and spicy foods advocates, as well as food-based organizations throughout the world. The Flave Awards strive to bring value to food-based competitions and work to promote the outstanding products and companies that set themselves apart by being known as a "Flave Award Winner"!

As the leader in organic, Kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO crackers, Mary's Gone Crackers' robust line of crackers, Kookies and cheese-flavored snacks are a delicious option to cater to a variety of diets and taste preferences, allowing more people to snack guilt-free.

To find Mary's Gone Crackers near you, access their store locator here . For more information and recipe inspiration, visit www.marysgonecrackers.com or follow them on Instagram or Twitter .

To see the list of winners, go to: www.TheFlaveAwards.com

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® has grown to be one of the largest organic and gluten-free cracker companies in the United States since opening in 2004. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company crafts high-quality snacks that are certified organic, Kosher, gluten-free and non-GMO. Even with its exceptional growth, the organization has remained committed to using mostly plant-based ingredients that cater to a variety of dietary needs and health-conscious consumers. Their products can be found across the United States and Canada, at both specialty and mainstream grocery stores.

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

Blaze PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Mary’s Gone Crackers