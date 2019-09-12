Mary's Gone Crackers Announces Rebrand Through Packaging Refresh

RENO, Nev., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary's Gone Crackers – a line of gluten free, non-GMO, organic and vegan snacks – announced today the company's rebrand through a refreshed packaging initiative. The rebrand will highlight the plant-based, protein-rich ingredients with a new box design, expected to appear on store shelves later this fall.

"Mary's Gone Crackers entered the gluten free space 15 years ago when gluten free eating was an unfamiliar concept," said Mary's Gone Crackers President and CEO, Tetsuya Fujisaki. "We are still the only fully organic and gluten free cracker brand available nationally at major grocers, and we want the rebrand to celebrate our commitment to authentic food while modernizing our look in the everchanging gluten free market."

Package updates will include a clean, white box design with hand-drawn images of the iconic cracker seeds, watercolor illustrations with unique pairings suggestions, and imagery of the California Ricelands Waterbird Foundation, an organization Mary's Gone Crackers will continuously supported. The brand's logo will also be compressed into a simplier design to increase shelf pop.

Current customers will recognize the familiar sized cartons, and no alterations to UPCs or barcodes will be made. Product recipes will remain untouched and will maintain the company's standard for the highest quality organic, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, kosher and whole grain ingredients. The entire rebrand is expected for completion by the end of 2019.

To learn more about Mary's Gone Crackers, visit https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/ or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Mary's Gone Crackers

Mary's Gone Crackers® is the largest organic and gluten free cracker company in the United States. The company bakes organic, gluten-free, non-gmo crackers in their own dedicated organic and gluten-free bakery in Reno, Nevada. Since its inception, the company has grown at a rapid pace, expanding its offerings while staying true to its promise to use only whole, plant-based ingredients free from wheat, nuts, eggs, and dairy. Products are available across Canada at natural, specialty, mainstream grocery and club stores. Mary's Gone Crackers, in business since 2004, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, Japan's largest manufacturer of rice crackers.

