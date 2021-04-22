Mascon Selects Harmonic's CableOS Platform to Address the Boom in Broadband Usage

"Broadband usage is surging. To keep the network running smoothly, we need a flexible, scalable and cost-efficient solution," said Sheldon Mason, manager, field support at Mascon. "Harmonic's CableOS Platform allows us to address the immediate need for capacity while at the same time freeing critical infrastructure resources. In the future, we can reconfigure the system to R-PHY nodes to realize additional opex savings and operational efficiencies."

Mascon has deployed the CableOS Platform in a centralized architecture, with Reef R-PHY shelves that offer rapid bandwidth scaling at a low total cost of ownership. Harmonic's platform saves the operator space, power and cooling costs. Additionally, Harmonic's CableOS Platform supports both centralized and distributed access architectures, paving the way for Mascon to deploy DAA in the future for even more efficient broadband service delivery.

Clearcable provides software, solutions and support to ISPs throughout the Americas. "Working in close cooperation with the Mascon team in Vanderhoof, British Columbia, Clearcable remotely integrated the Harmonic CableOS Platform into their operations. Mascon is a long-term partner with Clearcable for operational support systems and services, including provisioning and network monitoring," said Dave Jalowica, director of technical services at Clearcable.

"Our CableOS Platform makes broadband networks greener, lowering power consumption to unprecedented levels while helping operators scale efficiently," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "As Mascon's broadband infrastructure evolves, the CableOS Platform will ensure flexibility, agility and cost savings by enabling continuous software enhancements and instant capacity expansion."

Harmonic's market-leading CableOS Platform powers more than 2.6 million cable modems for a growing number of innovative cable operators worldwide, including the largest operators in the U.S. and Europe and over 25 rural broadband providers in North America. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in virtualized cable access and video delivery solutions, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality video streaming and broadcast services to consumers globally. The company revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software platforms, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and on-demand content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Clearcable

Clearcable™ is a specialized telecommunications technical consulting firm focused on the needs of service providers by developing new business revenue streams, maintaining existing infrastructure and proposing new advancements in telecommunications sectors globally. Clearcable provides assessment and strategy consulting, complex network architecture and high-level design, logical and physical design, implementation and network deployments, cabling, project management, training and ongoing network management and support services.

