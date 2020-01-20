Mascot Books Retains TransMedia Group to Publicize 'Love Boat 78' Sailing on Amazon with Author Tom Madden's Beautiful Brazilian Wife Aboard as Love Story's Happy Ending

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After arranging a triumphant maiden-voyage book signing at The Palm Beach Book Store, where Donald Trump and other celebrities sign their books, TransMedia Group will now set sail to publicize PR guru Tom Madden's new book "Love Boat 78" on the high seas of Amazon, with his beautiful Brazilian wife Rita Pierotti aboard as love story's happy ending. https://www.amazon.com/Love-Boat-78-Tom-Madden/dp/164543088X/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?keywords=love+boat+78&qid=1579294481&sr=8-1

"Our publicity will tell the story that begins when Madden's beloved wife of 54 years, Angela, passes away, leaving him heartbroken, depressed and sleepless in Boca Raton, FL," said TransMedia's executive vice president Catherine deHaan. Boca is where the international public relations firm they started together in Manhattan, TransMedia Group, is now based.

The PR program will highlight how then 78-year-old Madden finds himself adrift in choppy, lonely seas, unable to navigate to shore without the help of his first mate. After grieving deeply, he realizes maybe he shouldn't just sit idly in his oceanfront condo watching life sail by—maybe it was time for a change, for life to start anew, said deHaan.

At the suggestion of a friend, Madden dove headfirst back into the dating pool, except this time, it wasn't just a pool—it was a raging dating ocean called the Internet. From whirlwind romances to digital breakups, Madden experienced everything Internet dating has to offer, she said.

TransMedia publicity for Love Boat 78, published by Mascot Books, will explore how Madden's huge heart, racing libido and irreverent humor helped him cope with loss and ultimately sail into the sunset once again in love after meeting his Brazilian wife, not on the Internet, but in a sports bar called Duffy's.

Shortly after meeting Rita de Cassia Pierotti and falling in love, they were married, and she became the book's happy ending.

Love Boat 78 will be brought to the attention of the film community at Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah where Madden will sign copies of his book at the screening of a documentary directed by Terence Gordon about Madden's friend Alfredo Versace. The event is sponsored by African American Women In Cinema.

Other books by Madden include his autobiography "SPIN MAN," satiric novel "King of the Condo," and "Is There Enough Brady in Trump to Win the inSUPERable Bowl?"

Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

SOURCE TransMedia Group