BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will be elevating the historical legacy of innovator Ronald G. Wayne , the oft-forgotten Co-Founder of Apple Inc. and influential leader of Atari.

Ronald G. Wayne co-founded Apple Computer Company (now Apple Inc. ) as a partnership with Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs on April 1, 1976, providing administrative oversight and documentation for the brave new venture. He's sometimes referred to as Apple's 'forgotten founder.'

TransMedia said it will be using its expansive media connections to reawaken Ronald G. Wayne's remarkable career, arranging media interviews nationwide to showcase Ronald G. Wayne's now sadly opaque and asleep reputation as an unsung heroic visionary, while digging deep into the true story of Apple Inc.'s birth and events that led to his sudden departure.

"For decades, people have relied on Apple Inc.'s technology in their daily lives, but there is much more to the story than just the latest upgrade," said Adrienne Mazzone, TransMedia Group's President. "We look forward to reshining a long-lost spotlight on Ronald G. Wayne's story to cement him as a true trailblazer."

Best known for his technological innovation, in 1969 Ronald G. Wayne led a business that designed the first electronic slot machine approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission before joining Atari in senior operations. There, he developed the company's Purchase Parts Inventory Control System, significantly increasing efficiency, eliminating financial losses, and earning the respect of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. The trio later co-founded the Apple Computer Company partnership, with Ronald G. Wayne designing the first Apple logo, known as "Apple Newton," and authoring the Apple I Operations Manual before leaving the team.

"Most people know only a fragment of my story and misunderstand my true role in Apple's earliest days," said Ronald G. Wayne. "By engaging TransMedia Group, I am focused on restoring an accurate public record and demonstrating how my work helped shape the modern technology industry."

TransMedia's CEO Tom Madden said that in addition to expanding Ronald G. Wayne's industry reach and story, "we will be working to establish a location where those interested in retro technology can view Ronald G. Wayne's creations in-person, preserving them for years to come and granting them respect as symbols of technological ingenuity."

