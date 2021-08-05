Mase Graye Joins AudioEye as Chief Architect

Mase has a proven track record of leading engineering teams and delivering industry-transforming products. Tweet this

Mase has a proven track record of leading engineering teams and delivering industry-transforming products. He most recently worked at Facebook, where he served as its product and technical lead for advanced workload and data management infrastructure, powering their next-generation advertising systems. Prior to that, he was one of the original architects at Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and led engineering teams at Amazon and several startups.

"AudioEye provides a complete solution for web accessibility, making access to the Internet equal for all to enjoy and benefit from," said Graye. "Web accessibility is fundamentally about meeting people where they are. I'm excited to work with the great team at AudioEye who understand that fostering empathy leads to great products that can be used by the largest number of people."

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering trusted ADA and WCAG accessibility compliance at scale. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is eradicating all barriers to digital access, helping content creators get accessible, and support them with ongoing advisory and automated upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and more, AudioEye helps everyone identify and resolve issues of accessibility and enhance user experiences, automating digital accessibility for the widest audiences. AudioEye stands out among its competitors because it delivers human-in-the loop machine learning accessibility remediations without fundamental changes to website architecture. The Company also provides source code audits, browser-based tools, and continuous accessibility monitoring. Join our movement at www.audioeye.com.

