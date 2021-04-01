MASN and NBC Regional Sports Networks removed from DISH TV, SLING TV

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MASN and NBC Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) were removed from DISH TV and SLING TV last night, affecting access in 10 states and Washington D.C. With this removal, DISH TV customers will no longer have access to the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN), and DISH TV and SLING TV customers will no longer have access to NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California.

"The current RSN model is fundamentally broken," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "This model requires nearly all customers to pay for RSNs when only a small percentage of customers actually watch them. As the cost of these channels continues to escalate, we no longer think it makes sense to include them in our TV lineup."

MASN and NBC RSNs are demanding rates that would be passed on to nearly every customer, whether they watch RSNs or not. This inequitable model has become antiquated due to the rise of a la carte viewing options and specialized streaming services.

"Our proposal to offer sports fans access to RSNs is simple, and provides choice and value to all of our customers," added Neylon. "It would allow DISH TV and SLING TV customers to choose to subscribe to the RSN channels they want — such as the regional MASN and NBC sports networks — on an a la carte basis, similar to premium subscription channels. With this updated RSN model, no customer would be forced to pay for content they don't watch, and the RSNs would determine the price customers would pay for their channels."

DISH has made this consumer-friendly proposal to MASN and NBC, but they have been unwilling to accept, choosing instead to continue with the old, broken model. DISH continues to remain open to working with the RSNs to offer sports content in a way that provides choice and value to all customers.

DISH customers can visit DISHPromise.com for more information.

