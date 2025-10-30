Mass and MoonPay Partner to Make Bank-to-DeFi Transfers Instant

With MoonPay Virtual Accounts, Mass users can now move money directly from their bank into their wallet in seconds.

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MoonPay, the global leader in crypto payments, has announced a partnership with Mass, the leading on-chain mobile app, to make moving money into DeFi as seamless and familiar as a bank transfer.

Through MoonPay's Virtual Accounts, powered by Iron, users across the U.S. and the EU can now instantly fund their Mass wallets via ACH, wire, or SEPA. Each user receives a dedicated virtual account linked to their Mass profile, allowing them to send money from their bank and receive stablecoins directly in their wallet with no delays.

How it works:

Create a Virtual Account in your name in the Mass app

Receive your U.S. or EU bank details (ACH, wire, or SEPA)

Use those details to transfer money from your bank account

Your Mass balance is credited once the transfer arrives

Withdraw funds at any time

MoonPay's Virtual Accounts are powered by Iron , acquired by MoonPay earlier this year. Iron's infrastructure delivers real-time settlement and direct bank connectivity without ever holding user funds.

"We've built an experience that feels like magic," said Max von Wallenberg, co-founder and CEO of Iron. "Money moves in real time, straight into your wallet. No waiting, no middlemen."

"Our mission is to build the best self-custodial mobile app; one that covers every step of a crypto user's journey, with no CEX or external apps needed," said Rudy Kadoch, co-founder and CEO of Mass. "This integration brings us one step closer: users can now top up their Mass account, get paid, or cash out directly on Mass. They're just one bank transfer away!"

Virtual Accounts are live today in the Mass app. To learn more, visit moonpay.com/business/virtual-accounts .

About MoonPay

MoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.

Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.

With 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.

It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia—and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.

MoonPay is changing payments.

About Mass

Mass is an all-in-one self-custodial mobile app offering a wide range of crypto products and services.

Currently live on six chains - including Solana, Ethereum, and major Layer 2s - Mass lets users trade Hyperliquid perps with up to 40x leverage, buy and sell stocks directly with their crypto, on-ramp, off-ramp, lend, borrow, and supply assets to earn yields of over 15% on stablecoins.

In just three and a half months, Mass has generated over $2 billion in volume and has become one of the top-performing Hyperliquid mobile avenues.

