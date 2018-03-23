Massachusetts Doctor Opens New MDVIP-Affiliated Primary Care Practice

"I'm proud to be part of our growing community in Framingham and am passionate about providing patients with highly personalized care to treat current health problems and prevent new issues at each stage of their lives," said Dr. Singh. "Joining the MDVIP network affords me the valuable time necessary to know my patients well beyond their immediate medical needs and serve as a 'life coach' to help them achieve optimal health, longevity and quality of life through wellness and lifestyle changes."

Personalized Preventive Care

MDVIP-affiliated physicians maintain significantly smaller practices, which allows them to spend more time with patients and provide highly individualized primary care compared to traditional practices. For an annual membership fee, each patient receives the MDVIP Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings to give a more complete view of the patient's overall health. Using the results, physicians provide coaching and tools to help patients make healthier lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their wellness goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Published research supports the MDVIP model. Medicare patients in MDVIP-affiliated practices were admitted to the hospital 79% less than patients in traditional practices, and commercial patients were in the hospital 72% less, notes an American Journal of Managed Care study. This significant reduction in hospitalizations yielded a $300-million savings for Medicare in one year. Readmission rates for Medicare patients suffering heart attack, congestive heart failure and pneumonia were dramatically lower than for non-MDVIP Medicare patients.

Smaller Practice, More Time

Other benefits of an MDVIP-affiliated practice include same- or next-day appointments that start on time and last an average of 30 minutes. Physicians are reachable 24/7 by phone. If patients have an emergent need while traveling, their physician can help arrange care with a local hospital, pharmacy or doctor, which may include another MDVIP-affiliated physician. Demonstrating the value of the MDVIP model, patient satisfaction and annual membership renewals consistently exceed 90 percent.

About Harveen Singh, M.D.

Dr. Singh received her medical degree from B.R. Ambedkar Medical College in Bangalore, India, and completed her internship and residency at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is fluent in English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

About MDVIP

MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of nearly 900 primary care physicians focused on prevention and personalized healthcare. Learn more at www.mdvip.com.

Media Contact:

Leslie Monreal-Feil

954.401.9931

lesliejmonreal@gmail.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/massachusetts-doctor-opens-new-mdvip-affiliated-primary-care-practice-300618596.html

SOURCE MDVIP

Related Links

http://www.mdvip.com

