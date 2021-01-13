Massachusetts Teachers Named to Curriculum Associates' 2021 Class of Extraordinary Educators

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Krista Matrishon of Hillcrest Elementary in Turners Falls and Bobbi Voss of Miriam McCarthy School in Framingham to its 2021 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers from around the country. Matrishon and Voss are among 44 teachers from 26 states and Washington, DC chosen for this honor that recognizes educators who exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"It goes without saying that this has been an unprecedented school year that has challenged educators, students, and families alike," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "However, this group of Extraordinary Educators—like so many other educators across the country—has more than risen to the occasion. We are proud to recognize Krista and Bobbi for their hard work, dedication, and innovative best practices that continue to positively impact the students they serve."

This year's Extraordinary Educators, who were chosen from among hundreds of nominations, will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as receive unique professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit, as well as other professional learning events throughout the year.

"I am excited to be named an Extraordinary Educator as it will provide additional resources to me, my students, peers, and community," said Voss. "I am looking forward to the networking possibilities with a wider community of teachers, expanding my knowledge base, gaining a new perspective of the technologies available, and further enriching the i-Ready educational online experience."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in more than half of the state's school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2021 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/2021-Class.

